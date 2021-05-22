Eurovision 2021 crowned its winner of the Song Contest Saturday/Sunday, with Måneskin of Italy’s entry “Zitti e Buoni” (“Shut Up and Behave”) scoring 524 points in Rotterdam, The Netherlands.

“We just want to say to the whole of Europe, to the whole world, rock and roll never dies!” the band’s thrilled frontman Damiano David shouted after the announcement of their win.

After “Zitti e Buoni” was chosen through the television song contest Sanremo Music Festival back in March, it became Italy’s official entry into the Eurovision Song Contest 2021. Some of the language in the original lyrics were changed or deleted for the competition because they were deemed rude.

This is the heavy-metal band from Rome’s first win in the contest and the third for Italy, which has been in the competition since its 1956 inaugural.

The four band members – David (lead singer), Victoria De Angelis (bass), Thomas Raggi (guitar) and Ethan Torchio (drums) – in 2016 when they were all in high school. The band got its name when De Angelis, who is half Danish, was asked for some random Danish words. She tossed out Maneskin, which means moonlight, and it stuck

The following year their debut single “Chosen” was released. Shortly thereafter, they rose to fame when they came in second in the Season 11 of Italy’s “X Factor.”

Runners up in the Eurovision 2021 contest were French singer Barbara Pravi in 2nd and Switzerland’s Gjon’s Tears in 3rd.

