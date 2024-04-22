Eva Evans, TikTok Influencer and ‘Club Rat’ Creator, Dies at 29

Eva Evans, the TikTok influencer known for her videos about living in New York as well as her “Club Rat” webseries, died at the age of 29 on Sunday. A cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Lila Joy Baumgardner, Evans’ sister, broke the news in an Instagram post on Sunday. “Yesterday my family received news that our sweet, fabulous, creative, caring, hilarious Eva, my beautiful sister, has died,” she posted.

The post then details that there will be a celebration of life for the star on Tuesday in lower Manhattan. That will be followed by a more intimate gathering for “immediate family and Eva’s closest friends.”

“I am keeping this brief, so we can plan for the next few days, but you’ll be hearing a lot more from me on how much Eva means to me and just how different the world will be without her,” Baumgardner concluded.

Best known for her TikTok account @itsevaevans, Evans had over 308,000 followers on the platform as well as over 29,000 followers on Instagram. She was known for her funny commentary about her life in New York as well as her tips for the city, like how to see Broadway shows for $30.

In 2023, Evans expanded from social media to television, releasing the webseries “Club Rat.” “A self-absorbed influencer attempts to re-enter the chaotic New York City dating scene after a candid video of her humiliating breakup goes viral,” the logline for the series reads. All five episodes are currently available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. The series was directed by Evans

Several TikTok creators have already posted about her death including Julia Fox and Stephanie Matto.