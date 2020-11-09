Eva Longoria apologized Sunday for comments she made earlier in the day about Black female voters.

“I’m so sorry and sad to hear that my comments on MSNBC could be perceived as taking credit from Black women. When I said that Latinas were heroines in this election, I simply meant that they turned out in greater numbers and voted more progressively than LATINO MEN,” she wrote in a post on Twitter.

The actress went on, saying her wording was “not clear” and she didn’t want to contribute to the “history in our community of anti-Blackness” in the Latino community.

Also Read: 'Morning Joe' Challenges Top Republicans to Back Biden Victory: 'Where Is Mike Pence?'

“Black women have long been the backbone of the Democratic Party, something we have seen played out in this election as well as previous ones,” Longoria wrote. “Finally, Black women don’t have to do it alone any longer. Latinas (many who identify as Afro-Latina), indigenous women, AAPI women and other women of color are standing with them so we can grow our collective voice and power. Together, we are unstoppable! Nothing but love and support for Black women everywhere! You deserve a standing ovation!!!!”

She retweeted a message of support from Black actress Kerry Washington, who said, “I know Eva like a sister. We have been in many trenches together. She is a fighter for all women. Read below. This is what she meant. This is how she truly feels.”

Earlier in the day, Longoria appeared on MSNBC, where she told Ari Melber that “women of color showed up in big ways. Of course, you saw in Georgia what Black women have done, but Latina women were the real heroines here, beating men in turnout in every state and voting for Biden-Harris at an average rate of three to one.”

On Saturday, the major outlets and networks called the election in Joe Biden’s favor, making him president-elect.