Eva Longoria, Forest Whitaker to Produce Family Drama ‘Chicano’ in the Works at ABC

Multi-generational drama centers on a Mexican-American family that immigrates to Los Angeles in pursuit of the American Dream

| July 22, 2020 @ 10:45 AM
Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria and Forest Whitaker have teamed up to produce the “epic, multi-generational” immigrant family drama “Chicano” at ABC.

The series centers on the Sandovals, a Mexican-American family that immigrates to Los Angeles in pursuit of the American Dream. Described as “inspirational and timely,” “Chicano” follows the struggles and triumphs of the Sandovals from 1920 through present and explores the question of what it means to be American. It is inspired by the classic novel by Richard Vasquez.

The project, written by “Queen of the South” alum Natalie Chaidez, has been given a script order with penalty at the network. It hails from 20th Century Fox Television.

Longoria will serve as an executive producer on the project alongside Ben Spector of her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi will also executive produce for Significant Productions. Doug Pray is also an executive producer.

“‘Chicano’ is just the first of many projects that we expect from Eva and Ben as we look to ramp up our slate of Latinx programming,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke said in a statement. “As part of our studio family, they are valuable partners in helping us expand our commitment to compelling stories for underrepresented communities.”

She continued, “With Forest, Nina, Natalie and Doug also at the helm of this project, we know we have the perfect powerhouse team to bring this Mexican-American family’s story to life and cultivate the next generation of Latinx storytelling.”

