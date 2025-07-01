Eva Longoria’s Soccer Docuseries ‘Necaxa’ With Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney to Premiere in August

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney revitalized Wrexham AFC. Now, Eva Longoria is bringing in the Hollywood duo for a football project of her own, “Necaxa.” The docuseries from FX and Disney+ Latin America’ is set to premiere in August and run through September.

In the United States, the series will premiere on Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FXX with new episodes available the following day on Hulu. For its first three weeks, “Necaxa” will premiere two episodes every Thursday. After that, the series will air one episode a week until its season finale on Sept. 18. It will also be available on Disney+ internationally, though that release date has not yet been announced.

Club Necaxa was once a powerhouse in the world of Mexican football. But over the past several decades, the club has been defined by relocations and excessive reinvention. Despite its turbulence, the club has still held onto a core of diehard supporters who hope their beloved “Rayos” will one day rise again.

The bilingual docuseries will chronicle “a turbulent, transformational time marked by staff shake-ups, career-defining injuries and the relentless grit of a football team determined to defy expectations and deliver hope to its city of Aguascalientes, Mexico,” a press release for the series reads. Much like “Welcome to Wrexham” before it, “Necaxa” promises to give viewers behind-the-scenes access as it tells the stories of this team’s players, fans and skeptics.

Longoria executive produces “Necaxa” alongside Reynolds, McElhenney, Cris Abrego, Rachelle Mendez, Nicholas Frenkel, Jackie Cohn, George Dewey, Alex Fumero and Diana E. Gonzales. The series is produced by Hyphenate Media Group, More Better Productions, Maximum Effort and 3 Arts Entertainment.

Though Reynolds and McElhenney’s ownership of Wrexham AFC initially raised eyebrows, both the team and “Welcome to Wrexham” have seen incredible success. In April, the club broke an all-time record, becoming the first football club in the history of the English Football League to secure three consecutive promotions. As for the docuseries, it’s won eight Primetime Emmy awards so far, including Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program in both 2023 and ’24.