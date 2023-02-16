“Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico” has set a premiere date at CNN, the network announced Thursday.

The CNN original series, which follows in the footsteps of “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” and as Longoria traverses across Mexico exploring one of the most popular, and arguably misunderstood, global cuisines, is set to debut Sunday, March 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Executive produced by Stanley Tucci and Longoria, who also serves as the show’s host, “Searching for Mexico” will delve into Longoria’s journey of connection with her ancestral land by exploring how Mexico’s rich culture, landscape and history have influenced its cuisine. As Longoria visits Mexico City, Yucatan, Oaxaca, Nuevo Leon, Jalisco and Veracruz, her investigation of the country’s cuisine unites her with the legacy of her ancestors.

“I am so excited for viewers to tune in and see firsthand what I love so much about Mexico – the food, the people, the cultures,” Longoria said in a statement. “This journey allowed me to further appreciate and fall in love with my roots and I feel so honored that CNN entrusted me with this unforgettable, once in a lifetime, experience.”

Longoria, Ben Spector Tucci with RAW’s Shauna Minoprio, Eve Kay and Jess Orr serve as executive producers alongside CNN’s Amy Entelis, Lyle Gamm and Jon Adler.

“CNN Original Series have transported us around the globe and our viewers are always eager for a journey, especially when it involves food,” CNN Worldwide Executive Vice President for Talent & Content Development Entelis said. “We are honored to partner with the multi-talented Eva Longoria on her first hosted non-fiction series, introducing CNN audiences to new dishes and flavors – and a new side of Eva – as she explores the many of wonders of Mexico.”

“Searching for Mexico” premieres March 26 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will regularly air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

The series will also stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo where available. It will then be available On Demand the day after the broadcast premiere to pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN apps and Cable Operator Platforms.