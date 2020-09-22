Eva Longoria Signs With WME

Eva Longoria has signed with WME for representation, departing CAA.
She will continue to be represented by Brillstein Entertainment Partners, Sunshine Sachs and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.
Longoria will next be seen in Eugene Ashe’s “Sylvie’s Love,” which stars Tessa Thompson and premiered at Sundance, and she’s also making her feature directorial debut on a biopic at Searchlight called “Flamin’ Hot” and the workplace comedy “24/7” at Universal. Previously she’s directed the ESPN 30 for 30 documentary “Versus” as well as episodes of “Black-ish, “The Mick,” “Telenovela” and “Devious Maids.”
Longoria has worked for over 20 years in film and television and is known for roles in “Dora and the Lost City of Gold,” “Overboard,” “Empire” and “Desperate Housewives.” The cast of “Desperate Housewives” won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in 2005 and 2006, and she’s a Golden Globe nominee and was once named the ALMA Awards’ Person of the Year.
Longoria also founded her production company UnbeliEVAble Entertainment in 2005 and recently renewed her first-look deal with Twentieth Television for another three years. The company selects projects that represent the stories of the Latinx and other underrepresented communities. UnbeliEVABle is currently developing “Before I Forget” at Amazon with Marc Webb directing as a potential starring vehicle for Longoria.
Longoria alongside her producer partner Ben Spector also recently sold “Chicano,” a multi-generational drama centering on a Mexican-American family that immigrates to Los Angeles in pursuit of the American Dream, to ABC, and they will soon produce the HBO film “A Class Apart,” about a group of Mexican Americans fighting for civil rights in a landmark Supreme Court case.
Longoria was also named by People Magazine as one of the “Women Changing the World” and is a founding member of “Time’s Up,” the co-founder of the Latino Victory Fund and helped launch the MACRO Episodic Lab powered by The Black List alongside Charles D. King, Lena Waithe and Franklin Leonard. She finally most recently launched She Se Puede, a digital lifestyle community for Latinas to leverage their power.
She also served as emcee on the first night of the Democratic National Convention.
