Evan Rachel Wood Says Marilyn Manson’s Wife Threatened to Release Damaging Underage Photos

Evan Rachel Wood revealed on Saturday that she filed a police report last month after Marilyn Manson’s wife threatened to release damaging photos from when the “Westworld” star was underage.

“On Dec. 19, I had to file a police report after I was alerted to threats made by @leslee_lane and @lindsayusichofficial (Brian’s wife) for conspiring to release photos of me when I was UNDERAGE,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday morning, also sharing screenshots from a Discord server in which the alleged discussions occurred.

Wood shared one of the photos, which showed her wearing a German military-style hat and drawn-on mustache, saying that the photos were taken in Las Vegas after one of Marilyn Manson’s shows. Wood said she was “given large amounts of drugs and alcohol” at the party where the photos were taken, adding that the threat was to “‘ruin my career’ and ‘shut me up.'”

Wood also posted a screenshot of the police report with identifying information blacked out. Lindsay Usich, Manson’s wife of less than a year, did not immediately return TheWrap’s request for comment. The other account tagged in Wood’s post has been deleted.

Earlier this week, Wood identified Manson as her abuser, saying that her ex-fiance groomed her while she was still a teenager and then “horrifically” abused her “for years.” “I was brainwashed and manipulated into submission,” she wrote.

She provided more details in Instagram Stories posted on Friday, screenshots of which were captured by People. Wood said Manson and his associates frequently deployed racial slurs and demonstrated anti-Semitic behavior. “I thought I was going to die the entire time,” she wrote.

Multiple other women have since come forward with accusations detailing their own trauma inflicted by Manson. Manson has denied accusations of abuse, calling them “horrible distortions of reality” in an Instagram statement.

In the wake of Wood and the other women’s accusations, Manson has been dropped by his label, management and agency, in addition to being removed from upcoming episodes of Starz’s “American Gods” and the Shudder anthology series “Creepshow.”