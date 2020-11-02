“The Talk” is losing another co-host.

Eve announced on Monday’s episode that she will depart the CBS daytime talker at the end of the year, citing a decision to spend more time with her family at their home in London rather than return to the Los Angeles studio where the show is filmed.

“It’s been a crazy year, obviously for all of us,” she said. “And I’m so grateful that I’m able to stay here in London and do the show, but I can’t see for me, the foreseeable future of traveling back at the moment, and have decided that at the end of December, this will probably be my last time on the show, in this capacity as a host.”

Eve will follow Marie Osmond out the door just a few months after Osmond announced she would not return for a second season with the show. The show also lost its longtime showrunner John Redmann ahead of the current season.

“This is one of the hardest decisions in the world because I wish I hated one of you, but I don’t,” Eve said. “I have had the most beautiful experience. I’ve grown as a woman, as a person. I’ve said it once, I’ll say it again, I never thought that being on a talk show would be this much of an opening of my spirit, soul, personality, everything. Sitting on stage with all you women has been the best thing ever. I truly love you.”

Eve joined “The Talk” as a permanent co-host in 2017, filling the seat vacated by original host Aisha Tyler. The show had been filmed remotely for much of the year but returned to the studio for the current 11th season in late September. The three other hosts, Sharon Osbourne, Carrie Ann Inaba and Sheryl Underwood have been appearing in-studio with Eve appearing remotely.