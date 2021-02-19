Eve to Star in ABC’s Hip-Hop Drama Pilot ‘Queens’

Eve has been tapped to star in ABC’s hip-hop drama pilot “Queens,” TheWrap has confirmed.

The series, which hails from writer Zahir McGhee, centers on four estranged and out-of-touch women in their 40s who “reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had as the Nasty Bitches — their ’90s group that made them legends in the hip-hop world.”

Eve will star as Brianna, aka “Professor Sex.” Per ABC, “Today Brianna is a proud wife and mother of five — in a stained sweatsuit who barely has a second to breathe. Not glamorous. But Brianna loves her life. The Nasty Bitches are a distant, distant memory. But when an opportunity arises for the group to reunite, Brianna will grapple with whether or not she still has the swagger and confidence that made her an icon decades ago.”

McGhee, a Shondaland veteran who worked on both “Scandal” and “For the People” at ABC, is writer and executive producer on the ABC Signature pilot alongside Sabrina Wind.

Eve spent the last four years as a permanent co-host on the CBS daytime talk show “The Talk.” She left the show at the end of last year, citing a desire to spend more time with her family at home in London rather than return to the Los Angeles studio where the show is filmed.