We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

Every Actor Who Has Had a Major Peter Pan Role On Stage and On Screen 

Because even playing Peter Pan never gets old

| April 28, 2023 @ 12:11 PM
Cathy Rigby, Betty Bronson and Jeremy Sumpter (Getty Images, and Universal Pictures)

Cathy Rigby, Betty Bronson and Jeremy Sumpter (Getty Images, and Universal Pictures)

Cathy Rigby, Betty Bronson and Jeremy Sumpter (Getty Images, and Universal Pictures)
Cathy Rigby, Betty Bronson and Jeremy Sumpter (Getty Images, and Universal Pictures)

As Peter Pan fans await “Peter Pan & Wendy," Hollywood’s latest adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s beloved tale, it may make one wonder just how many times the fictional character’s story has been told. From Broadway plays to televised events to a Robin Williams-led and Stephen Spielberg-directed “Hook,” playing Peter Pan never gets old.

Peter Pan was created by Scottish novelist and playwright J.M. Barries, who crafted the character from several inspirations, which included his personal aversion to adulthood, and a boy named Peter Llewelyn Davies, whom he befriended and later adopted after growing close to his family. 

Peter Pan made his first appearance in Barrie’s 1902 novel “The Little White Bird." The writer then adapted the flying boy's story into a play titled “Peter Pan, or the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up" in 1904. Peter Pan was then turned into a book in 1911, originally titled “Peter and Wendy,” but it was later popularized as “Peter Pan.”

 Though it’s taken many shapes, “Peter Pan” keeps its narrative foundation, as the tale about a mischievous young boy who can fly, never grows up and spends his life going on adventures with the “Lost Boys” of Neverland. The role of Peter Pan has been traditionally played by women, with Nina Boucicault being the first person to ever portray him in 1904 on the theater stage. But as our 22-person list will show you, Hollywood can't stay away from Neverland. 

Here are all the actors who have had a major role as Peter Pan in chronological order.

Betty Bronson as Peter Pan (Getty Images)
Getty Images

Betty Bronson — "Peter Pan" (1924)

During the silent movie era, J.M. Barrie handpicked actress Betty Bronson to play Peter Pan in a silent adaptation of "Peter Pan" and this was the first time the fictional character appeared in cinema. The film, “Peter Pan,” was released by Paramount Pictures on December 29, 1924.

Jean Forbes-Robertson as Peter Pan (Getty Images)
Getty Images

Jean Forbes-Robertson (1927)

In 1927, Jean Forbes-Robertson portrayed Peter Pan in the play Peter Pan, which she would continue to play annually during the Christmas season until 1935, and again from 1938 to 1939 in London.

Jean Arthur (Getty Images)
Getty Images

Jean Arthur — “Peter Pan” (1950)

As Bronson was the first to bring “Peter Pan” to film, Jean Arthur was the first to bring the character to Broadway. Arthur was nearly 50 years old when she took on the role for the play, which featured music and lyrics from Leonard Bernstein. The production, which opened on April 24, 1950, had 321 performances.

Bobby Driscoll as Peter Pan (Disney), Disney's "Peter Pan."
Disney

Bobby Driscoll — "Peter Pan" (1953)

Bobby Driscoll may very well be the best-known Peter Pan. He was the animation model for the character and voiced the flying boy in Walt Disney’s animated film “Peter Pan,” which made its premiere on February 5, 1953. 

Mary Martin as Peter Pan (NBC)
NBC

Mary Martin — "Peter Pan" (1955)  

While Jean Arthur gets credit for being the first Broadway Peter Pan, Mary Martin's recreation of the role for NBC’s Broadway live production of “Peter Pan" is more widely praised. The show was aired live via telecasts in 1955 and 1956. Martin’s performance earned her a Tony and an Emmy. She was 41 at the time that she took the role.

Mia Farrow (NBC, Hallmark Hall of Fame productions)
NBC, Hallmark Hall of Fame productions

Mia Farrow — “Peter Pan” (1976)

As the 60’s flew by, Mia Farrow touched down to be the next Peter Pan in a new NBC TV musical that featured none of the original’s classic songs. Farrow’s “Peter Pan” premiered on December 12, 1976 and was produced by Hallmark Hall of Fame productions.

Sandy Duncan (Getty Images)
Getty Images

Sandy Duncan — “Peter Pan” (1979)

From 1979 to 1981, Sandy Ducan portrayed Peter Pan in the revival of the 1954 “Peter Pan” musical. Her performance earned her a Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical.

Cathy Rigby in "Peter Pan" (Getty Images)
Getty Images

Cathy Rigby — “Peter Pan” (1990)

Producers of a theater-in-the-round version of “Peter Pan” offered Cathy Rigby the role of Peter Pan in 1974, and Rigby went on to popularize the character’s theater presence when she took the stage as the elf-like boy when the Broadway play was revived in 1990. The show opened on December 13, 1990, and she received a Tony nomination for the role, which she played for more than 30 years.

Jason Marsden (Getty Images)
Getty Images

Jason Marsden —  “Peter Pan and the Pirates” (1990)

Jason Marsden, best-known for roles in “Full House” and “Boy Meets World,” voiced Peter Pan in the animated series “Peter Pan and the Pirates,” which also starred Tim Curry as Captain Hook. The show premiered on Fox on September 8, 1990. Curry took home a Daytime Emmy for his performance.

Robin Williams in "Hook" (Sony Pictures Entertainment)
Sony Pictures Entertainment

Robin Williams — “Hook” (1991)

Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of Peter Pan’s story “Pan” was visualized on screen through his film “Hook,” which starred Robin Williams as the boy who can fly. In the film, Williams is a middle-aged lawyer with a family who revisits his origins as Peter Pan. “Hook” was released on December 11, 1991.

Blayne Weaver (Getty Images)
Getty Images

Blayne Weaver — “Return to Never Land” (2002)

Blayne Weaver became the new era’s voice of Peter Pan when he played the character in Disney’s next-generation sequel “Return to Neverland.” Today, his likeness will truly never leave the faraway place as it can be heard from Peter Pan characters and attractions in theme parks. “Return to Neverland” came out on February 10, 2002.

Rick Sparks in "Neverland" (New Media Entertainment)
New Media Entertainment

Rick Sparks — “Neverland” (2003)

In an indie film version of Peter Pan, entitled “Neverland,” Rick Sparks plays a teenaged Peter Pan who leads his group of “lost boys” as they venture through a shut down amusement park named Neverland. The film was directed by Damion Dietz and stands as a darker and more modern retelling of the film, featuring themes that highlight the natural fear of aging. It was released June 11, 2003.

Jeremy Sumpter in "Peter Pan) (Universal Pictures)
Universal Pictures

Jeremy Sumpter —  "Peter Pan"(2003)

In 2003, writers P.J. Hogan and Michael Goldenberg adapted the story of “Peter Pan” in the live-action feature “Peter Pan.” Jeremy Sumpter, who is likely the first child to play the character in a live-action role, was cast in the film, which premiered December 13, 2003. During filming, Sumpter got older and grew so much in stature that the window Peter Pan flies out of had to be enlarged twice, according to film producer Lucy Fisher

"Finding Neverland" (Miramax Films)
Miramax Films

Freddie Highmore — “Finding Neverland” (2004)

“Finding Neverland” is a semi-autobiographical film about a part of "Peter Pan" creator J.M Barrie’s life. The film stars Johnny Depp, who plays Barrie, alongside Freddie Highmore. Highmore plays Peter Llewelyn Davies, the real-life inspiration behind Barrie’s fictional story character. The film came out on November 12, 2004. 

Kelly MacDonald (Miramax Films)
Getty Images

Kelly MacDonald — “Finding Neverland” (2004)

Another version of Peter Pan in “Finding Neverland” was portrayed by Kelly MacDonald in the film, which was a semi-autobiographical film about "Peter Pan" creator J.M. Barrie’s life. In the movie, MacDonald was an actress who was cast to play Peter in the play that’s featured in the film. “Finding Neverland” came out on November 12, 2004. 

Charlie Rowe (Syfy)
SyFy

Charlie Rowe — “Neverland” (2011)

On December 4, 2011, SyFy released a miniseries entitled “Neverland” that stood as a prequel for Peter Pan’s story. In the show, Peter Pan and his thieving friends are enlisted by Jimmy Hook to steal a magical orb that takes them to a fantasy world called Neverland. Charlie Rowe, who starred in “Red Band Society,” carries the Peter Pan role. 

Ben Whishaw (Getty Images)
Getty Images

Ben Whishaw — “Peter and Alice” (2013)

The play “Peter and Alice” told what-if story of Peter Llewelyn Davies and Alice Liddell Hargreaves meeting in 1932 London. Hargreaves was the inspiration behind Lewis Carroll’s Alice in his book “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” "Peter and Alice" made its debut on March 25, 2013.

Robbie Kay (ABC)
ABC

Robbie Kay — “Once Upon a Time” (2013)

ABC’s fairy-tale series brought together modern life and fantasy. The show premiered on October 23, 2011, and ran for seven seasons. Robbie Kay appears as a villainous Peter Pan in the episode called “Going Home” in the show’s third season. 

Kyle Walters (Getty Images)
Getty Images

Kyle Walters — “The New Adventures of Peter and Wendy” (2014)

In the webseries “The New Adventures of Peter and Wendy,” Kyle Walters plays a nearly 30-year-old Peter who portrays the story of Pan through the made-up town of Neverland, Ohio. The series premiered in 2014 and ran for three seasons.

Allison Williams (NBC)
NBC

Allison Williams — “Peter Pan Live!” (2014)

“M3GAN” star Allison Williams joined the list of actresses to be cast as Peter Pan for the stage when she took the role in NBC’s televised special “Peter Pan Live!” The event, which was executive produced by Craig Zadan and Neil Meron, aired on December 4, 2014. 

Levi Miller in "Pan" (Warner Bros.)
Warner Bros.

Levi Miller — “Pan” (2015)

The most recent adaptation of Peter Pan’s story is the 2015 film “Pan,” starring Levi Miller. The film, which premiered on October 9, 2015 told the imagined story of Peter Pan’s early beginnings as an orphan in London. 

Alexander Molony in "Peter Pan & Wendy" (Disney+)
Disney Plus

Alexander Molony — "Peter Pan & Wendy" (2023)

Like the many tales told before, Peter Pan and Wendy’s story will be refreshed once again in “Peter Pan & Wendy,” starring Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, and Ever Gabo Anderson as Wendy. Yara Shahidi was cast as Tinker Bell, making her the first Black person to carry the role. The film is set to come out April 28, 2023.