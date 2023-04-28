As Peter Pan fans await “Peter Pan & Wendy," Hollywood’s latest adaptation of J.M. Barrie’s beloved tale, it may make one wonder just how many times the fictional character’s story has been told. From Broadway plays to televised events to a Robin Williams-led and Stephen Spielberg-directed “Hook,” playing Peter Pan never gets old.
Peter Pan was created by Scottish novelist and playwright J.M. Barries, who crafted the character from several inspirations, which included his personal aversion to adulthood, and a boy named Peter Llewelyn Davies, whom he befriended and later adopted after growing close to his family.
Peter Pan made his first appearance in Barrie’s 1902 novel “The Little White Bird." The writer then adapted the flying boy's story into a play titled “Peter Pan, or the Boy Who Would Not Grow Up" in 1904. Peter Pan was then turned into a book in 1911, originally titled “Peter and Wendy,” but it was later popularized as “Peter Pan.”
Though it’s taken many shapes, “Peter Pan” keeps its narrative foundation, as the tale about a mischievous young boy who can fly, never grows up and spends his life going on adventures with the “Lost Boys” of Neverland. The role of Peter Pan has been traditionally played by women, with Nina Boucicault being the first person to ever portray him in 1904 on the theater stage. But as our 22-person list will show you, Hollywood can't stay away from Neverland.
Here are all the actors who have had a major role as Peter Pan in chronological order.