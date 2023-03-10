Since the very first Academy Awards in 1929, only 23 performances by Asian actors have been nominated for an Oscar.
Four of those 23 nominations came this year: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu for "Everything Everywhere All At Once" (above) and Hong Chau for "The Whale" (next photo).
A24
Bing Chen, President and Executive Chairman of Gold House -- the organization that unites, invests in, and promotes Asian Pacific Islander creatives and creative projects -- toasted the record AAPI nominations earlier this week.
"Our community leads in nearly every major Oscar category while our own Gold House co-founder [Janet Yang] is President of The Academy," Chen said in his speech. "We got here because we did this together -- and we can't wait to take it further."
Indeed, Sunday's Oscars may be a historic night. Michelle Yeoh is only the second Asian actress in history to be nominated for Lead Actress (Merle Oberon, who was born in Mumbai, passed as white during Hollywood's Golden Era). There has only been one Asian Best Actor winner, one Asian Best Supporting Actor winner, and two Asian Best Supporting Actress winners. Read on to learn about these trailblazers.
Getty Images
Miyoshi Umeki
Best Supporting Actress, "Sayonara" (1957)
The Japanese actress was the first performer of Asian descent to win an Oscar, a supporting role in the 1957 war romance drama "Sayonara."
Getty Images
Ben Kingsley
Best Actor, "Gandhi" (1983)
Kingsley, who is of British Indian descent, is the first and only person to win Best Actor for his portrayal of revolutionary leader Mahatma Gandhi.
As recently as 2021, two Asian actors -- Riz Ahmed and Steven Yeun -- were nominated for their performances in "The Sound of Metal" and "Minari," respectively.
Getty Images
Haing S. Ngor
Best Supporting Actor, "The Killing Fields" (1984)
Ngor, who is of Cambodian descent, won an Oscar for his portrayal of journalist and refugee Dith Pran, who chronicled the Khmer Rouge regime in Cambodia.
Sadly, Ngor was murdered in 1996 in what has been reported as both an assassination (for his role in the film) or a violent robbery.
Getty Images
Yuh-Jung Youn
Best Supporting Actress, "Minari" 2021
After a career spanning five decades in her native South Korea, Youn won a Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in the Korean-American immigrant family drama "Minari."