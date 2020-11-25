Go Pro Today

All 60 Grammy Best New Artist Winners, From The Beatles to Adele to Milli Vanilli (Photos)

The Grammys have honored some major stars early in their careers — and also some head-scratchers (Fun over Frank Ocean and the Lumineers?)

| November 25, 2020 @ 10:29 PM Last Updated: November 26, 2020 @ 6:07 PM
bobby darin
1960: Bobby Darin • Also nominated: Edd Byrnes; Johnny Restivo; Mark Murphy; Mavis Rivers  A smart choice of future Rock and Roll Hall of Famer behind such hits as "Splish Splash" and "Mack the Knife."  
bob newhart
1961: Bob Newhart • Also nominated: Joanie Sommers; Leontyne Price; Miriam Makeba; The Brothers Four  The three-time Grammy-winning comedian went on to become a huge TV star.
peter nero
1962: Peter Nero • Also nominated: Ann-Margret; Dick Gregory; The Lettermen; Timi Yuro  The pianist and pops conductor had a long and distinguished career.
robert goulet
1963: Robert Goulet • Also nominated: Allan Sherman; Peter, Paul and Mary; The Four Seasons; The New Christy Minstrels; Vaughn Meader  How could Grammy voters pass over Frankie Valli's The Four Seaons or the folk legends Peter, Paul and Mary?
swingle singers
1964: The Swingle Singers • Also nominated: John Gary; Trini Lopez; The J's with Jamie; Vikki Carr  The classical chorus wins over singer-guitarist Trini Lopez? Um, OK.  
beatles
1965: The Beatles • Also nominated: The BeatlesAntonio Carlos Jobim; Astrud Gilberto; Morgana King; Petula Clark  Yeah, we've heard of these guys.
Tom Jones
1966: Tom Jones • Also nominated: Glenn Yarbrough; Herman's Hermits; Horst Jankowski; Marilyn Maye; Sonny & Cher; The Byrds  The Welsh singer seemed old-fashioned even at the time -- especially compared to the Byrds.
bobbie gentry
1968: Bobbie Gentry • Also nominated: Harpers Bizarre; Jefferson Airplane; Lana Cantrell; The 5th Dimension  (No award given in 1967.) The country star was one of the genre's first to write her own material.
jose feliciano
1969: José Feliciano • Also nominated: Cream; Gary Puckett & The Union Gap; Jeannie C. Riley; O. C. Smith  Feliz Navidad!
crosby still nash grammy
1970: Crosby, Stills & Nash • Also nominated: Chicago; Led Zeppelin; Oliver; The Neon Philharmonic   
the-carpenters
1971: The Carpenters • Also nominated: Anne Murray; Elton John; Melba Moore; The Partridge Family  Poor Elton. At least the Partridge Family didn't win.
Carly Simon You're So Vain Warren Beatty
1972: Carly Simon • Also nominated: Bill Withers; Chase; Emerson, Lake & Palmer; Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds
america band
1973: America • Also nominated: Eagles; Harry Chapin; John Prine; Loggins and Messina  The Eagles were robbed!
Bette Midler
1974: Bette Midler • Also nominated: Barry White; Eumir Deodato; Marie Osmond; Maureen McGovern  Bette over Barry White? Interesting...
marvin hamlisch egot
1975: Marvin Hamlisch • Also nominated: Bad Company; David Essex; Graham Central Station; Johnny Bristol; Phoebe Snow  Another old-fashioned choice.
natalie cole grammys
1976: Natalie Cole • Also nominated: Amazing Rhythm Aces; Brecker Brothers; KC and the Sunshine Band; Morris Albert  Unforgettable.
starland vocal band grammy
1977: Starland Vocal Band • Also nominated: Boston; Dr. Buzzard's Original Savannah Band; The Brothers Johnson; Wild Cherry  Who?
debby boone
1978: Debby Boone • Also nominated: Andy Gibb; Foreigner; Shaun Cassidy; Stephen Bishop Another boring, safe choice that snubs legends like Gibb and Foreigner. Doesn't feel like the first time the Grammys have gone the wrong way.
1979: A Taste of Honey • Also nominated: Chris Rea; Elvis Costello; The Cars; Toto  Really?! You pass over Elvis Costello and The Cars for the "Boogie Oogie Oogie" duo?
rickie lee jones
1980: Rickie Lee Jones • Also nominated: Dire Straits; Robin Williams; The Blues Brothers; The Knack
Christopher Cross
1981: Christopher Cross • Also nominated: Amy Holland; Irene Cara; Robbie Dupree; The Pretenders  The "Sailing" guy bests the Pretenders? Take me away.
sheena easton prince
1982: Sheena Easton • Also nominated: Adam and the Ants; James Ingram; Luther Vandross; The Go-Go's  Love Sheena, but Luther and the G0-Gos made a bigger impact.
men at work grammy
1983: Men at Work • Also nominated: Asia; Jennifer Holliday; Stray Cats; The Human League
boy george
1984: Culture Club • Also nominated: Big Country; Eurythmics; Men Without Hats; Musical Youth  Boy George vs. Annie Lennox.
cyndi lauper
1985: Cyndi Lauper • Also nominated: Corey Hart; Frankie Goes to Hollywood; Sheila E.; The Judds The Grammys got this one right.
sade singer grammy
1986: Sade • Also nominated: A-ha; Freddie Jackson; Katrina and the Waves; Julian Lennon
bruce hornsby grammy
1987: Bruce Hornsby and the Range • Also nominated: Glass Tiger; Nu Shooz; Simply Red; Timbuk3
jody watley grammy best new artist
1988: Jody Watley • Also nominated: Breakfast Club; Cutting Crew; Terence Trent D'Arby; Swing Out Sister
tracy chapman
1989: Tracy Chapman • Also nominated: Rick Astley; Take 6; Toni Childs; Vanessa L. Williams  At least the Grammys didn't Rick-roll Tracy Chapman.
1990: [Milli Vanilli] • Also nomianted: Indigo Girls; Neneh Cherry; Soul II Soul; Tone Lōc Granted, the Grammys rescinded the award after the pop duo Milli Vanilli were exposed as lip-syncers of other vocalists. But the fact that they beat great artists like Indigo Girls and Tone Lōc in the first place is embarrassing.
1991: Mariah Carey • Also nominated: Lisa Stansfield; The Black Crowes; The Kentucky Headhunters; Wilson Phillips One year after the Milli Vanilli debacle, Grammy voters got it right.
1991: Mariah Carey • Also nominated: Lisa Stansfield; The Black Crowes; The Kentucky Headhunters; Wilson Phillips One year after the Milli Vanilli debacle, Grammy voters got it right.
marc cohn grammy
1992: Marc Cohn • Also nominated: Boyz II Men; C+C Music Factory; Color Me Badd; Seal  Another vanilla choice in a year in which Boys II Men and Seal were both contenders.
arrested development band grammy
1993: Arrested Development • Also nominated: Billy Ray Cyrus; Jon Secada; Kris Kross; Sophie B. Hawkins
"Toni Braxton: Unbreak My Heart" Lex Scott Davis
1994: Toni Braxton • Also nominated: Belly; Blind Melon; Digable Planets; SWV
sheryl crow
1995: Sheryl Crow • Also nominated: Ace of Base; Counting Crows; Crash Test Dummies; Green Day  Green Day gets no love.
hootie and blowfish darius rucker grammy
1996: Hootie & the Blowfish • Also nominated: Alanis Morissette; Brandy; Joan Osborne; Shania Twain  Guess Darius Rucker's band name didn't effectively warn Grammy voters that it would not withstand the test of time.
leann rimes grammy
1997: LeAnn Rimes • Also nominated: Garbage; Jewel; No Doubt; The Tony Rich Project  
paula cole grammy
1998: Paula Cole • Also nominated: Erykah Badu; Fiona Apple; Hanson; Puff Daddy  I don't wanna wait... for my career to be outshone.
Lauryn Hill releases new version of "Black Rage" dedicated to Ferguson protests
1999: Lauryn Hill • Also nominated: Andrea Bocelli; Backstreet Boys; Dixie Chicks; Natalie Imbruglia What a really strong year for new artists.
2000: Christina Aguilera • Also nominated: Britney Spears; Kid Rock; Macy Gray; Susan Tedeschi  Xtina beat Britney!?
shelby lynne
2001: Shelby Lynne • Also nominated: Brad Paisley; Jill Scott; Papa Roach; Sisqó  Lynne wins on her sixth studio album -- and beats future country superstar Brad Paisley?
alicia keys women's march
2002: Alicia Keys • Also nominated: David Gray; India.Arie; Linkin Park; Nelly Furtado
norah jones grammy
2003: Norah Jones • Also nominated: Ashanti; Avril Lavigne; John Mayer; Michelle Branch  Whatever happened to Norah Jones?
2004: Evanescence • Also nominated: 50 Cent; Fountains of Wayne; Heather Headley; Sean Paul
2004: Evanescence • Also nominated: 50 Cent; Fountains of Wayne; Heather Headley; Sean Paul
2005: Maroon 5 • Also nominated: Gretchen; Wilson; Los Lonely Boys; Joss Stone; Kanye West  It's a wonder Yeezy didn't storm the stage to demand a recount.
2005: Maroon 5 • Also nominated: Gretchen; Wilson; Los Lonely Boys; Joss Stone; Kanye West  It's a wonder Yeezy didn't storm the stage to demand a recount.
John Legend
2006: John Legend • Also nominated: Ciara; Fall Out Boy; Keane; Sugarland
Carrie Underwood American Idol Finale
2007: Carrie Underwood • Also nominated: Chris Brown; Corinne Bailey Rae; Imogen Heap; James Blunt
Amy Winehouse
2008: Amy Winehouse • Also nominated: Feist; Ledisi; Paramore; Taylor Swift Sorry, TSwift. Hard to argue with this choice of a gone-too-soon legend.
Adele
2009: Adele • Also nominated: Duffy, Jonas Brothers, Jazmine Sullivan, Lady Antebellum
Zac Brown Bleacher Ball on stage
2010: Zac Brown Band • Also nominated: Keri Hilson, MGMT, Silversun Pickups, The Ting Tings
esperanza spalding grammy
2011: Esperanza Spalding • Also nominated: Drake, Florence and the Machine, Justin Bieber, Mumford & Sons  Another head-scratcher.
bon iver
2012: Bon Iver • Also nominated: J. Cole, Nicki Minaj, Skrillex, The Band Perry 
2013: Fun • Also nominated: Alabama Shakes, Hunter Hayes, Frank Ocean, The Lumineers  Does anyone even remember Fun?
2013: Fun • Also nominated: Alabama Shakes, Hunter Hayes, Frank Ocean, The Lumineers  Does anyone even remember Fun?
ryan-lewis-and-macklemore-accept-the-gettyimages
2014: Macklemore & Ryan Lewis • Also nominated: Ed Sheeran, James Blake, Kacey Musgraves, Kendrick Lamar
Sam Smith hated every minute of Oscars performance
2015: Sam Smith • Also nominated: Bastille, Brandy Clark, Haim, Iggy Azalea
Meghan Trainor
2016: Meghan Trainor  • Also nominated: Courtney Barnett, James Bay, Tori Kelly, Sam Hunt
chance the rapper
2017: Chance the Rapper •  Also nominated: Kelsea Ballerini, The Chainsmokers, Maren Morris, Anderson Paak
Alessia Cara
2018: Alessia Cara • Also nominated: Khalid; Lil Uzi Vert; Julia Michaels; SZA
dua lipa
2019: Dua Lipa • Also nominated: Chloe x Halle; Luke Combs; Greta Van Fleet; H.E.R.; Margo Price; Bebe Rexha; Jorja Smith  
billie eilish
2020: Billie Eilish • Also nominated: Black Pumas;  Lil Nas X; Lizzo; Maggie Rogers; Rosalía; Tank and the Bangas; Yola