With most folks staying home for New Year’s Eve this year because of the ongoing pandemic, so many more eyes than usual were on the NYE TV specials. And CNN capitalized on the moment, dominating the social media discourse by having Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen get drunk on air.

There weren’t any crowds in Times Square this year, but otherwise these New Year’s Eve specials proceeded as usual. It created a strange mood for the evening, and Cooper and Cohen very effectively tapped into the vibe of the country by throwing back tequila shots on TV, while everyone at home did the same.

Cooper and Cohen started the party at 8 p.m. ET, with their first shots of the night. And, well, it seemed like Anderson probably could have used a chaser.

Also Read: Anderson Cooper Calls Trump an 'Obese Turtle on His Back Flailing in the Hot Sun' (Video)

Anderson Cooper's first shot of the night pic.twitter.com/3OCY7oIses — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 1, 2021

And things escalated from there as they continued drinking throughout the night. Some of the highlights included Stephen Colbert calling in to do a shot with Cooper and Cohen remotely, and a visit from Snoop Dogg in which the rapper discussed various public places he’s gotten high at — a conversation that had Cooper laughing hysterically. And let’s not forget the shade Cohen threw at New York City mayor Bill de Blasio.

That tweet above from CJ Fogler is the start of a thread of videos of Cooper and Cohen tossing back shots, so if you want more of those videos, that’s a good place to start.

Drunk Andy Cohen going off on Bill de Blasio to kick off 2021 with Anderson Cooper pic.twitter.com/cecbOeWpOq — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) January 1, 2021

These shots are definitely getting worse for Anderson 😂 pic.twitter.com/bVtinnHHXe — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 1, 2021

2020 mighta been garbage but at least we still have @andersoncooper’s reactions to shots #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/sTSAcCY8UK — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) January 1, 2021

Who is Anderson Cooper talking about? The current resident of the White House perhaps? I'm not saying that but many other people are pic.twitter.com/epMtb3BMvE — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 1, 2021

I watched every episode of Tiger King, Breaking Bad, Better Caul Saul, The Crown, Queens Gambit – yet with two hours left, this is the finest moment of television in 2020. ⁦@andersoncooper⁩ ⁦@jaketapper⁩ ⁦@CNN⁩ ⁦@BrookeBCNN⁩ #NewYearsEve pic.twitter.com/aBTMzn17XD — Judge Reinhold (@JudgeReinhold) January 1, 2021

Snoop Dogg has Anderson Cooper in stitches with "Have you gotten high at…" and his manic giggle is infectious! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8g2006PVoP — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 1, 2021

What is going on at CNN, part 1…. An absolutely hammered Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper decides to to play "have you gotten high at" with Snoop Dogg #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/GRwp0kTm3U — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 1, 2021

Who needs what @andersoncooper is drinking? — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 1, 2021

To be fair, drunk Anderson Cooper is the best way to ring in 2021 #CNNNYE — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) January 1, 2021

It is CRIMINAL that we have to wait a whole YEAR to see @Andy and @andersoncooper get drunk together on TV every year. It’s the event I need at least once a week. Make it so. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) January 1, 2021

ARE YALL WATCHING ANDERSON COOPER AND ANDY COHEN LMFAO — Ivy Park Beam (@ScottieBeam) January 1, 2021

This is not the first time that Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper have spent New Year’s Eve getting drunk live on CNN, though this is a pretty recent tradition. Given the rousing reception this spectacle received this year — the show was trending on Twitter all evening and well into the morning — it’s likely that it’s a tradition that is here to stay.

Also Read: Anderson Cooper Confronts My Pillow's Mike Lindell on Unproven Coronavirus Claims: 'You're Not a Scientist' (Video)

It’s a formula that makes sense, particularly for a year as unfun as 2020. There are few things a celebrity could do these days that could be more relatable to viewers than getting drunk.