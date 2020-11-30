Everybody’s Dragging Ben Shapiro for Homophobic Tirade About ‘Happiest Season’

“Happiest Season” recently premiered on Hulu, marking the first time a major holiday movie has predominantly billed itself as an LGBT-centric rom-com. It was a film that was long overdue in 2020 and one that received generally positive reviews, though not everyone was a fan. Which is understandable. After all, not every movie is going to be for everyone.

But Ben Shapiro definitely was not a fan.

On the November 30th episode of the “Ben Shapiro Show,” Shapiro spent some time — OK, a lot of time — talking about his feelings on the film which, unsurprisingly, he did not enjoy. He admitted he did not even watch it, so basically we can infer that he didn’t enjoy it because of the lesbian rom-com angle.

Also Read: 'Happiest Season' Film Review: Kristen Stewart Makes Merry in LGBT Christmas Farce

In his comments, he first pointed out how holiday fare is usually innocent and tame and “not woke,” which is not the case when it comes to “Happiest Season.” He then implied that there was some sort of conspiracy where Hulu has gone so far “that they’ve decided, the entertainment industry, that they have to go to places like Hallmark and then browbeat them into making pieces on lesbian and gay couples even though the main constituency for Hallmark is largely religious families with small children.”

If Shapiro really wants to make an argument about “Happiest Season,” he should probably get his facts right. The movie wasn’t pitched by Hulu; it was produced by Sony and set to debut in theaters, but ended up making its premiere on Hulu because of the pandemic. He also claimed reviews have been 100% positive which, again, isn’t exactly true. While the film has a score of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes, it definitely had its share of lukewarm reviews, both from critics and on social media. While he does at least know that Harper’s (Mackenzie Davis) parents are both pretty conservative, he doesn’t seem to know that religion isn’t denounced anywhere in the film. In fact, all things considered, it presents a pretty even and fair picture of an LGBTQ+ relationship.

Also Read: Why Ben Shapiro's The Daily Wire and Other Right-Wing Media Dominate Facebook

Needless to say, Shapiro’s comments have hit a lot of nerves. Writer Charlotte Clymer asked “Why can’t openly-LGBTQ people be religious? Why, in your view, are our families discounted from religious families?”

See more reactions below.

Ben Shapiro is perhaps the most boring person to ever hold a platform on the internet. Grow up you absolute baby. https://t.co/VUVvC7HU69 — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) November 30, 2020

It's a free country, they can make one of their 40 holiday movies about an LGBT couple. BUT IT HURTS MY FEELINGS. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 30, 2020

Ben Shapiro enters into the Happiest Season discourse but declines to let us know whether he thinks Abby should have ended up with Riley https://t.co/9OxNudn8Bw — Shane (@shaneferro) December 1, 2020

Ben Shapiro admits he hasn't even seen this movie yet. So I wonder what it is could POSSIBLY be a lesbian rom-com that it makes "a movie [he and his audience] despise." https://t.co/VDS4R4DvGc — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) November 30, 2020

Now @benshapiro is upset that Lesbians celebrate Christmas too Nothing showcases the love of Jesus Christ more than being angry that every human is worthy of it pic.twitter.com/gvrmH5elb9 — Matt Jones (@MattJonesRadio) December 1, 2020