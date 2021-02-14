The long-anticipated trailer for the so-called Snyder cut of “Justice League” premiered on Sunday morning and with it came one of the most talked-about moments: an original conversation between Jared Leto’s Joker and Ben Affleck’s Batman, where Joker says: “We live in a society [long pause] where honor is a distant memory.”

If you spend any meaningful amount of time on the internet, you’ll know that particular line has been a meme for years — starting in the early 90’s with “Seinfeld” and carrying over to the message boards/Reddit. At a certain point a few years ago, it became associated with the Joker, as people would tweet or share it with a photo of the character — despite the fact that the character has never actually said the line out loud.

Until now.

We can’t help but assume that this bit is some kind of troll from director Zack Snyder — though of course we don’t know if this was something that was originally supposed to be in the movie or if it’s something that was added for the “Justice League” Snyder Cut.

But the way the line is presented in the Snyder Cut trailer is so perfectly pointed, you can’t even pretend it’s not intentional. So it’s no wonder fans are losing their minds over it. After all this time, the “Justice League” Snyder Cut really is almost upon us, and it brought with it

“Credit where credit’s due: having Leto Joker actually say “we live in a society” in that trailer is some grade-A trolling and I respect it,” tweeted journalist Scott Wampler.

“Did Snyder not get the memo that WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY was an ironic meme??” asked a fan.

Even Leto got in on the fun, tweeting the line along with the trailer.

Though the trailer didn’t give away a lot in terms of plot, it did give us an exciting look at what we can expect when the film drops on March 18 on HBO Max: Darkseid and a lot of fighting between the Justice League, DeSaad and Steppenwolf. We’ll know more when the Snyder Cut of “Justice League” premieres in a few weeks, but until then, we’ve got a brand-new spin on an old meme to tide us over. Thank you, Zack Snyder.

See more reactions below.

We live in a society https://t.co/3OaJxZlfOy — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 14, 2021

jared leto's joker says "we live in a society" unironically I HAVE BEEN JOKERFIED I HAVE BECOME THE JOKER https://t.co/1jeUWoefFL — James Whitbrook (@Jwhitbrook) February 14, 2021

credit where credit's due: having Leto Joker actually say "we live in a society" in that trailer is some grade-A trolling and I respect it — Scott Wampler™ (@ScottWamplerBMD) February 14, 2021

DID SNYDER NOT GET THE MEMO THAT "WE LIVE IN A SOCIETY" WAS AN IRONIC MEME? https://t.co/6lME0HfaOj pic.twitter.com/asdj8VU9CJ — вʟм | Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) February 14, 2021

wE LiVe IN a SoCiEtY pic.twitter.com/MKwlQWU5lv — Jay Bauman (@JayBauman1) February 14, 2021

Zack Snyder will go down as the Madman who actually made Joker say "We live in a society" lmao. Man's on a whole new level of trolling 💀 pic.twitter.com/k7Solmr1ri — Bruised Wayne (@Cruelfilm) February 14, 2021

zack directing jared leto on set of #ZackSnydersJusticeLeague: "now tell him that we live in a society" pic.twitter.com/zwpt1eNoAx — Hadeed Butt (@mhadeedbutt) February 14, 2021

When Jared Leto’s joker finally gives us the “we live in a society” that we’ve all been yearning for #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/HiMZWP6vmc — Zac Burns (@ZacBurns9) February 14, 2021

The fact that Zack really had the Joker say "We live in a society" #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/swlaRL1yXl — Oracle (@4eyedRaven) February 14, 2021

snyder writing the scene where joker says we live in a society #SnyderCut pic.twitter.com/twwtfDx9K4 — aya-huasca (@franklyaya) February 14, 2021

"We live in a society where honor is a distant memory. Isn't that right, Batman?" They did it. They actually made Batfleck and Joker say it. 💀 pic.twitter.com/Nm4FJ7O87W — GameSpot (@GameSpot) February 14, 2021