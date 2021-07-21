Everything John Cena Touches Turns to Drugs in ‘Vacation Friends’ Red-Band Trailer (Video)

Whether it’s cocaine on a margarita rim in place of salt or mushrooms that Lil Rel Howery should’ve never eaten, John Cena is quite the bad influence in the first trailer for “Vacation Friends,” as everything he touches “turns to drugs,” giving Howery and his bride to be a bad trip in more ways than one.

“Vacation Friends” is a comedy about a couple played by Howery and Yvonne Orji about to have their dream wedding, only for a couple played by Cena and Meredith Hagner to crash it and claim they’re best friends. Turns out the two couples had a week full of debauchery and fun in Mexico together after Howery and Orji met them and decided to let loose.

“Marcus and I crossed paths in Mexico,” Cena says in an impromptu toast at Howery’s wedding. “We got to know each other…intimately!”

“Vacation Friends” is a 20th Century Studios film and is actually the first from the division that will release as a Hulu exclusive. It will drop on August 27 on Hulu, and it will also be available in Latin America as part of the new Star+ direct-to-consumer service launching on August 31st in the region.

Directed by Clay Tarver (“Silicon Valley”), “Vacation Friends” was written by Tom Mullen & Tim Mullen and Clay Tarver and Jonathan Goldstein & John Francis Daley. The producers are Todd Garner (“Tag,” “Playing with Fire”) and Timothy M. Bourne (“Love, Simon,” “The Hate U Give”), with Steve Pink and Sean Robins serving as executive producers.

Check out the first, red-band trailer for “Vacation Friends” here and below: