Everything New on Hulu and Disney+ in August 2025

For Hulu and Disney+ subscribers, there are plenty of great additions landing on the streamers in August.

For Hulu, the hype train is lead by the long-awaited FX series “Alien: Earth.” The series hails from “Fargo” scribe Noah Hawley and has a two-episode drop on August 12. Disney+ features the latest animated addition to MCU canon with “Eyes of Wakanda” from executive producer Ryan Coogler.

Below is everything coming to Hulu and Disney+ in August 2025.

Hulu

August 1

Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1

Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1

MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1 – 2

Survivor: Complete Seasons 23 – 24

Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11

10 Things I Hate About You (1999)

28 Days (2000)

28 Days En Espanol (2000)

A Simple Favor (2018)

The Beach (2000)

Black Knight (2001)

The Brothers McMullen (1995)

Click (2006)

Click En Espanol (2006)

Coyote Ugly (2000)

Date Night (2010)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Devil in a Blue Dress En Espanol (1995)

The Devil Wears Prada (2006)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)

The Diary of a Teenage Girl En Espanol (2015)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)

Did You Hear About the Morgans? En Espanol (2009)

District 9 (2009)

District 9 En Espanol (2009)

Equity (2016)

Equity En Espanol (2016)

Evil Dead (2013)

Evil Dead En Espanol (2013)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)

The Exorcism of Emily Rose En Espanol (2005)

Father of the Bride (1991)

Father of the Bride Part II (1995)

Forrest Gump (1994)

Forrest Gump En Espanol (1994)

The Full Monty (1997)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

Ice Age (2002)

Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006)

Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)

Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)

It’s Complicated (2009)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Old School (2003)

Old School En Espanol (2003)

One Hour Photo (2002)

The Other Woman (2014)

Night Shift (2023)

Practical Magic (1998)

Pretty Woman (1990)

The Proposal (2009)

Raising Arizona (1987)

Ready or Not (2019)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Extinction En Espanol (2007)

Rio (2011)

Robots (2005)

Scarface (1983)

The Sessions (2012)

Simply Irresistible (1999)

Stay (2005)

Super 8 (2011)

Super 8 En Espanol (2011)

Take Shelter (2011)

Take Shelter En Espanol (2011)

Taken (2009)

Thank You for Smoking (2006)

Thirteen (2003)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)

Win Win (2011)

August 2

Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1

Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1

Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8 – 9

Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16

Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair (2025)

Vanished in Death Valley (2025)

The Marksman (2021)

Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story (2024)

Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story (2025)

William Tell (2024)

August 4

King of the Hill: Complete Season 14

August 5

Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries

Bob Trevino Likes It (2024)

August 7

Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries

Find My Country House: Complete Season 2

Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6

The Flip Off: Complete Season 1

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1 – 2

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B

The Monkey (2025)

August 8

Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere

FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Journey to Bethlehem (2023)

Journey to Bethlehem En Espanol (2023)

Shanghai Knights (2003)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

August 9

American Picker: Complete Season 26

The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19

Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7 – 8

Moonshiners: Complete Season 14

Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1

August 10

The Lost City (2022)

August 11

Copshop (2021)

August 12

FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere

Sharp Corner (2024)

August 14

The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2

Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1

Road Wars: Complete Season 4

Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1

Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Season 7

Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1

The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2

Bringing Down The House (2003)

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

Like Mike (2002)

Stuck on You (2003)

August 15

Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1

Stand Up To CancerⓇ 2025: Livestream

YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A

YAIBA: Samurai Legend En Espagnol: Complete S1A

The Host (2013)

It Feeds (2025)

John Wick (2014)

John Wick 2 (2017)

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)

John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)

Killer Elite (2011)

LOL Live with Devon Walker (2025)

LOL Live with Sydnee Washington (2025)

August 16

Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3

Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1

The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1

My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1

See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5 – 6

Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1

August 17

Thanksgiving (2023)

August 19

Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries

High Country: Complete Season 1

Levels (2024)

August 20

The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere

August 21

Alone: Complete Season 4

Call of the Night: Complete Season 1

Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3

Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2

The Bayou (2025)

Money Monster (2016)

Money Monster En Espanol (2016)

August 22

Eenie Meanie (2025): Film Premiere

August 23

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3 – 4

Expedition Files: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28

Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2

The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15

August 24

Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)

August 25

Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A

August 26

Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries

Little Bites (2024)

August 27

Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1

August 28

Bewitched: Complete Series

Customer Wars: Complete Season 3

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12

Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1

Imported: Documentary Premiere

August 29

Hell of a Summer (2023)

Sisu (2023)

Trail of Vengeance (2025)

Disney+

August 1

Eyes of Wakanda

Outdoor Adventure Stream

August 3

Naming the Dead (Season 1)

Christmas Wars (Season 1)

Christmas Wars (Season 2)

Low Life (Season 1)

Rachel Ray’s Holidays (Season 1)

Raising Asia (Season 1)

Wild Vietnam (Season 1)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3)

August 7

Ancient Aliens: Origins (Season 1)

Project Runway (Season 21)

August 8

Christmas Hotel

A Christmas in Tennessee

The Christmas Pact

Radio Christmas

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts

August 10

Traveling with Snow Man

August 12

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends

August 13

Chibiverse (Season 2)

Chibiverse (Season 3)

August 15

Limitless: Live Better Now

Stand Up to Cancer 2025

August 17

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern

August 20

Ice Road Rescue (Season 7)

Ice Road Rescue (Season 8)

Ice Road Rescue (Season 9)

Reminder (Season 1)

August 21

Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)

August 25

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite

Princess Stream

August 27

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 2)