Everything New on Hulu and Disney+ in August 2025

For Hulu and Disney+ subscribers, there are plenty of great additions landing on the streamers in August.
For Hulu, the hype train is lead by the long-awaited FX series “Alien: Earth.” The series hails from “Fargo” scribe Noah Hawley and has a two-episode drop on August 12. Disney+ features the latest animated addition to MCU canon with “Eyes of Wakanda” from executive producer Ryan Coogler.
Below is everything coming to Hulu and Disney+ in August 2025.
Hulu
August 1
Foundation Forward: Complete Season 1
Kids Diana Show: Greatest Playtime Adventures: Complete Season 1
MTV Floribama Shore: Complete Seasons 1 – 2
Survivor: Complete Seasons 23 – 24
Undercover Boss: Complete Seasons 7 and 11
10 Things I Hate About You (1999)
28 Days (2000)
28 Days En Espanol (2000)
A Simple Favor (2018)
The Beach (2000)
Black Knight (2001)
The Brothers McMullen (1995)
Click (2006)
Click En Espanol (2006)
Coyote Ugly (2000)
Date Night (2010)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Devil in a Blue Dress En Espanol (1995)
The Devil Wears Prada (2006)
The Diary of a Teenage Girl (2015)
The Diary of a Teenage Girl En Espanol (2015)
Did You Hear About the Morgans? (2009)
Did You Hear About the Morgans? En Espanol (2009)
District 9 (2009)
District 9 En Espanol (2009)
Equity (2016)
Equity En Espanol (2016)
Evil Dead (2013)
Evil Dead En Espanol (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose En Espanol (2005)
Father of the Bride (1991)
Father of the Bride Part II (1995)
Forrest Gump (1994)
Forrest Gump En Espanol (1994)
The Full Monty (1997)
The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)
Ice Age (2002)
Ice Age 2: The Meltdown (2006)
Ice Age: Continental Drift (2012)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
Ice Age: The Great Egg-Scapade (2016)
It’s Complicated (2009)
Kick-Ass (2010)
Old School (2003)
Old School En Espanol (2003)
One Hour Photo (2002)
The Other Woman (2014)
Night Shift (2023)
Practical Magic (1998)
Pretty Woman (1990)
The Proposal (2009)
Raising Arizona (1987)
Ready or Not (2019)
Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)
Resident Evil: Extinction En Espanol (2007)
Rio (2011)
Robots (2005)
Scarface (1983)
The Sessions (2012)
Simply Irresistible (1999)
Stay (2005)
Super 8 (2011)
Super 8 En Espanol (2011)
Take Shelter (2011)
Take Shelter En Espanol (2011)
Taken (2009)
Thank You for Smoking (2006)
Thirteen (2003)
Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)
Weekend at Bernie’s (1989)
Win Win (2011)
August 2
Alone: The Beast: Complete Season 1
Alone: The Skills Challenge: Complete Season 1
Body Cam: Complete Seasons 8 – 9
Evil Lives Here: Complete Season 16
Mary J. Blige’s Family Affair (2025)
Vanished in Death Valley (2025)
The Marksman (2021)
Searching for a Serial Killer: The Regina Smith Story (2024)
Terror Comes Knocking: The Marcela Borges Story (2025)
William Tell (2024)
August 4
King of the Hill: Complete Season 14
August 5
Capturing Their Killer: The Girls on the High Bridge: Complete Docuseries
Bob Trevino Likes It (2024)
August 7
Ted Bundy: Dialogue with the Devil: Complete Docuseries
Find My Country House: Complete Season 2
Fixer Upper: Complete Season 6
The Flip Off: Complete Season 1
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House?: Complete Seasons 1 – 2
Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 6B
The Monkey (2025)
August 8
Ralph Barbosa: Planet Bosa: Special Premiere
FX’s Necaxa: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Journey to Bethlehem (2023)
Journey to Bethlehem En Espanol (2023)
Shanghai Knights (2003)
Shanghai Noon (2000)
August 9
American Picker: Complete Season 26
The Challenge: Complete Seasons 13 and 19
Expedition Unknown: Complete Seasons 7 – 8
Moonshiners: Complete Season 14
Take My Tumor: Complete Season 1
August 10
The Lost City (2022)
August 11
Copshop (2021)
August 12
FX’s Alien: Earth: Two-Episode Series Premiere
Sharp Corner (2024)
August 14
The Dangers in My Heart: Complete Seasons 1 and 2
Mysteries Unearthed with Danny Trejo: Complete Season 1
Road Wars: Complete Season 4
Hollywood Demons: Complete Season 1
Little Boy Lost: An ID Mystery: Complete Season 1
See No Evil: Complete Season 7
Tales From Oak Island: Complete Season 1
The UnBelievable with Dan Aykroyd: Complete Season 2
Bringing Down The House (2003)
Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)
Like Mike (2002)
Stuck on You (2003)
August 15
Blippi’s Ultimate Playdate – Part 2: Complete Season 1
Stand Up To CancerⓇ 2025: Livestream
YAIBA: Samurai Legend: Complete S1A
YAIBA: Samurai Legend En Espagnol: Complete S1A
The Host (2013)
It Feeds (2025)
John Wick (2014)
John Wick 2 (2017)
John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum (2019)
John Wick: Chapter 4 (2023)
Killer Elite (2011)
LOL Live with Devon Walker (2025)
LOL Live with Sydnee Washington (2025)
August 16
Interrogation Raw: Complete Season 3
Cold Case Files: Murder in the Bayou: Complete Season 1
The Curious Case of…: Complete Season 1
My Evil Sister: Complete Season 1
See No Evil: Complete Seasons 5 – 6
Waco: Madman or Messiah: Complete Season 1
August 17
Thanksgiving (2023)
August 19
Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror: Complete Docuseries
High Country: Complete Season 1
Levels (2024)
August 20
The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox: Two-Episode Limited Series Premiere
August 21
Alone: Complete Season 4
Call of the Night: Complete Season 1
Farming Life In Another World: Complete Season 1
Naked and Afraid: Complete Seasons 9 and 11
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 4
Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 3
Oshi No Ko: Complete Season 2
The Bayou (2025)
Money Monster (2016)
Money Monster En Espanol (2016)
August 22
Eenie Meanie (2025): Film Premiere
August 23
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 3 – 4
Expedition Files: Complete Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 28
Restaurant: Impossible: Complete Season 2
The Great Food Truck Race: Complete Season 15
August 24
Total Drama Island: Reloaded: Complete Season 2
Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022)
August 25
Yu-Gi-Oh! Go Rush!!: Complete Season 1A
August 26
Ruby Red Handed: Stealing America’s Most Famous Pair of Shoes: Complete Docuseries
Little Bites (2024)
August 27
Love Thy Nader: Complete Season 1
August 28
Bewitched: Complete Series
Customer Wars: Complete Season 3
Storage Wars: Complete Season 12
Thomas Jefferson: Complete Season 1
Imported: Documentary Premiere
August 29
Hell of a Summer (2023)
Sisu (2023)
Trail of Vengeance (2025)
Disney+
August 1
Eyes of Wakanda
Outdoor Adventure Stream
August 3
Naming the Dead (Season 1)
Christmas Wars (Season 1)
Christmas Wars (Season 2)
Low Life (Season 1)
Rachel Ray’s Holidays (Season 1)
Raising Asia (Season 1)
Wild Vietnam (Season 1)
The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3)
August 7
Ancient Aliens: Origins (Season 1)
Project Runway (Season 21)
August 8
Christmas Hotel
A Christmas in Tennessee
The Christmas Pact
Radio Christmas
SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts
August 10
Traveling with Snow Man
August 12
Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends
August 13
Chibiverse (Season 2)
Chibiverse (Season 3)
August 15
Limitless: Live Better Now
Stand Up to Cancer 2025
August 17
Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern
August 20
Ice Road Rescue (Season 7)
Ice Road Rescue (Season 8)
Ice Road Rescue (Season 9)
Reminder (Season 1)
August 21
Me & Winnie the Pooh (Season 2)
August 25
The Last Rhinos: A New Hope
LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite
Princess Stream
August 27
Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts
Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (Season 4)
Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 2)