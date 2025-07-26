The 8 Best New Shows Streaming on Netflix Right Now

Summer might be blockbuster movie season, but just because “The Fantastic Four” and “Superman” are duking it out at the box office doesn’t mean Netflix stops delivering binge-worthy new shows, and July is no different.

From “The Hunting Wives,” the addictive new murder mystery soaring up the TV Top 10, to the 2010s throwback hacker thriller “Mr. Robot,” here’s a hand-picked list of the best new shows streaming on Netflix.

Margo (Malin Akerman) and Sophie (Brittany Snow) in “The Hunting Wives” (Credit: Lionsgate) “The Hunting Wives” In the mood for a twisty, sexy thriller? “The Hunting Wives” delivers. When progressive Bostonian Sophie O’Neill (Brittany Snow) lands in East Texas, she is taken aback by the rough-and-tough party crowd of the Maple Brook housewives. Her husband’s billionaire boss’ wife, Margo (Malin Akerman) shows her the ropes and pulls Sophie out of her comfort zone. But when a murder takes place in the town, everyone is put on notice. Jaime Ray Newman, Katie Lowes, Chrissy Metz, Evan Jonigkeit and George Ferrier fill out the cast of the raunchy thriller series. The 10-episode series highlights culture clashes in Texas as political corruption, adultery and murder run rampant through the affluent suburb. — Tess Patton

Eric Bana in “Untamed” (Netflix) “Untamed” Eric Bana solves a murder mystery in the wild expanse of Yosemite National Park in Netflix’s new dramatic thriller limited series, “Untamed.” Bana stars as an Investigative Services Branch agent of the National Parks Service tasked with unravelling the death of a young woman found on park property, while also ensuring he doesn’t dig so deep his own dark secrets come to light. The show kicks off with one of the most tense sequences in TV this year, and while the series doesn’t sustain that high, but it’s a satisfyingly grim mystery that’s not afraid to dig deep into the grief and the grit at the core of its overlapping whodunnits. — Haleigh Foutch

Jenna Coleman and Boyd Holbrook in “The Sandman” Season 2 (Netflix) “The Sandman” Season 2 “The Sandman” delivers its final episodes across the month of July and Vol. 2 of the final season just dropped on the streamer. The second half of “The Sandman” Season 2 wraps up Dream’s story in beautiful fashion. Morous and struggling with what to do in the wake of killing his son, Orpheus, Volume 2 finds Dream ready to accept his fate while also saving his realm. This means shoring up his allies and finding a successor. The Kindly Ones are out for Morpheus’ head for spilling family blood, which means the clock is ticking as the series comes to its beautiful, somber, and somehow hopeful end. But it’s not totally over yet. The series will bow out with a bonus episode that debuts on July 31. — Jacob Bryant Read Next

“Mr. Robot” (USA Network) “Mr. Robot” A wildfire USA Network hit that seemingly came out of nowhere when it first debuted back in 2015, Sam Esmail’s “Mr. Robot” became a mainstay for the network, earning Emmys, Golden Globes and a Peabody along the way. The psychological technothriller stars Rami Malek as a brilliant, paranoid hacker who gets tangled up with an anarchist hacktivist collective targeting corporate overlords, led by the mysterious “Mr. Robot” (Christian Slater). It’s bold, dark, gripping television, confidently plotted and executed by Esmail, who directed 38 of the series’ 45 episodes — all of which are now streaming on Netflix! — HF

“Too Much” (Netflix) “Too Much” Lena Dunham has always had a singular approach to making television, and her return to the limelight with the Netflix rom-com “Too Much” is no exception. Loosely based on her real-life relationship with musician Luis Felber (who co-created the series), “Too Much” stars “Hacks” standout Megan Stalter as a heartbroken woman who leaves New York City for a temporary job in London and sparks a romantic connection with Felix (Will Sharpe), an indie musician with his own complicated history. The 10-episode series follows as the couple meet and fall in love, and go through the myriad obstacles facing a new love connection in the modern world — from social media tirades and exes, to work responsibilities and family drama. It’s a showcase for both Stalter and Sharpe, who have previously shone as supporting characters and now get the nuanced leading roles they deserve. — Jose Bastidas Read Next

“Sakamoto Days” (Netflix) “Sakamoto Days” After hooking Netflix viewers in January, “Sakamoto Days” is back with the second half of its debut season. New episodes of the series are premiering one at a time Mondays on Netflix, and if you have not checked it out yet, you should. Based on a Japanese manga series, “Sakamoto Days” follows a retired hitman whose life as the family-man head of a convenience store is disrupted by new threats that force him to return to his abandoned, deadly ways. It is a fun premise, one that “Sakamoto Days” thankfully does not take too seriously. The series is an addictive mix of absurdist comedy and shocking hyper-violence. That was the case with its initial episodes earlier this year, and the same is true of its latest entries, which have pushed the anime’s story forward with the same stylish brutality and tongue-in-cheek humor that made “Sakamoto Days” such a breakout hit back in January. — Alex Welch

Chad Michael Murray as Cal Jones in “Sullivan’s Crossing” (Chris Reardon/Freemantle/CW) “Sullivan’s Crossing” The perfect binge-watch for “Virgin River” fans, “Sullivan’s Crossing” also comes from author Robyn Carr and shares a lot of similarities with the Netflix hit, from the scenic small town full of lovable locals to the fresh-from-the-city main character who solves medical emergencies while swooning for a handsome local. The romantic drama stars Morgan Kohan as Maggie, a neurosurgeon who moves back to her hometown in Sullivan’s Crossing, where she forges a bond with her long-estranged father, Sully (Scott Patterson), and falls for the mysterious, very handsome Cal Jones (Chad Michael Murray). Soapy, swoony, easy watching, “Sullivan’s Crossing” has two seasons streaming on Netflix now, and the good news is Season 3 is also available to stream — you’ll just have to head over to the CW app for it. – HF