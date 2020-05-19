‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay,’ ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ Renewed at Freeform

Freeform has picked up second seasons of “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” and “Motherland: Fort Salem,” the network announced Tuesday.

Additionally, the debut of horror series “Cruel Summer,” as well as new season premieres for “Grown-ish” and “Good Trouble,” have been pushed to 2021. “The Bold Type,” which was forced to suspend production on Season 4 due to the pandemic, will resume airing later this summer, along with the remotely produced limited series “Love in the Time of Corona.”

“We couldn’t be happier to bring both ‘Everything’s Gonna Be Okay’ and ‘Motherland: Fort Salem’ back for second seasons. Each show’s originality, characters and themes struck a chord with our audience, and we’re excited to share the ambitious stories the writers have planned for season two,” said Lauren Corrao, Freeform’s executive vice president of original programming and development. “We have a strong slate ahead, and with our young adult audience coming of age in a time that will forever impact their lives, we owe it to them to tell bold, authentic stories that reflect who they are and where they are going.”

Created, executive produced and starring “Please Like Me’s” Josh Thomas, “Everything’s Gonna Be Okay” centers on Nicholas, a neurotic twenty-something-year-old who is forced to raise his two teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum, after the untimely death of their father. Kayla Cromer, Adam Faison and Maeve Press also star.

Thomas, Stephanie Swedlove and Kevin Whyte serve as executive producers, with David Martin, Jon Thoday and Richard Allen-Turner executive producing for Avalon. Thomas Ward is co-executive producer.

“This is great news, not just because it means I have a group of writers that have to hang out on my screen with me all day and I don’t have to be alone anymore getting weird,” said Thomas, “but because I love this show and I love these characters and I love our cast and crew and making another season is just going to be so nice.”

“Motherland: Fort Salem,” is a genre thriller set in an alternate, present-day America where witches ended their persecution over 300 years ago by cutting a deal with the U.S. government to fight for their country with supernatural tactics and weapons. The series stars Taylor Hickson, Jessica Sutton, Ashley Nicole Williams, Amalia Holm, Demetria McKinney and Lyne Renee, who has been upped to series regular for Season 2.

The series is written and created by Eliot Laurence, with Laurence, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Kevin Messick as executive producers. Steven Adelson, Erin Maher, Kay Reindl and Bryan Q. Miller also serve as executive producers on the series.

“I could not be more grateful for the chance to keep exploring the world of ‘Motherland: Fort Salem,'” said Laurence. “Freeform has been such a fabulous home for us through the development process, production, post and marketing. I’m also blown away by the love we’ve gotten from our fans, whose excitement and passion played a massive part in this renewal. Thank you, witches!”