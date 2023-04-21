‘Evil Dead Rise’ Bites Off $2.5 Million in Box Office Previews

Warner Bros./New Line’s “Evil Dead Rise” has slashed up $2.5 million in Thursday preview grosses as the ultra-gory revival of Sam Raimi’s horror series is projected to open to at least $15 million this weekend.

Independent trackers have “Evil Dead Rise” earning an opening weekend of at least $20 million with a slight chance of stretching its opening weekend out to $25 million. Doing so would match the unadjusted opening weekend of the last “Evil Dead” film released in 2013 by TriStar.

While Thursday previews are not always a reliable indicator of weekend performance, “Evil Dead Rise” has earned just below the $2.8 million scored from Thursday previews by Universal/Blumhouse’s “M3GAN” back in January. That film went on to earn an opening weekend of $30 million.

“Evil Dead Rise” hits theaters with strong reviews, posting Rotten Tomatoes scores of 88% critics and 86% audience. After launching on Thursday evening in around 3,000 theaters, the film will expand to around 3,300 locations on Friday.

Meanwhile, Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” continues its march to $1 billion worldwide. Along with passing the $700 million global mark, the Nintendo adaptation has now passed the $369 million domestic total of fellow Illumination film “Minions: The Rise of Gru” to become the highest grossing animated film in North America since the pandemic began.

Other movies releasing or expanding wide this weekend include MGM’s “The Covenant,” which is projected for a $6 million opening, Searchlight’s period biopic “Chevalier,” which will be released in 1,300 theaters, and Ari Aster’s genre-bending “Beau is Afraid,” which A24 will expand to 1,200 theaters after a limited release last weekend.