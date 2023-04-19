"Evil Dead Rise"

"Evil Dead Rise" will face tough box office competition.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ Leads Quartet of Newcomers, but ‘Mario’ Will Still Be Box Office King

by | April 19, 2023 @ 3:08 PM

Illumination’s record-breaking animated film should be on the threshold of $1 billion by Sunday

A quartet of new films will hit the box office this weekend, with Warner Bros./New Line’s “Evil Dead Rise” leading the pack. But make no mistake: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” will easily top the charts once again.

Universal and Illumination’s animated movie is setting a high bar for this summer’s blockbusters to clear in order to become the top-grossing movie of 2023. It’s already grossed nearly $700 million worldwide after just two weekends. There’s no sign that this incredible pace will slow anytime between now and the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” on May 5, so the road is clear for “Mario” to earn two more No. 1 weekends and more than $1 billion worldwide.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

