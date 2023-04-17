Mario crushed the box office hopes for "Dungeons & Dragons."

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Has Dropped a Bob-omb on ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Box Office Hopes

by | April 17, 2023 @ 11:10 AM

Paramount’s well-reviewed fantasy film is struggling as general audiences are instead flocking to see the Nintendo icon
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

Universal/Illumination’s “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” is well on its way to becoming one of the highest grossing animated movies of all time as it draws in audiences of all ages and backgrounds. But that success has come at the cost of Paramount/eOne’s “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” which is set to become the latest big-budget box office flop.

As of this Sunday “Super Mario Bros.” has turned its $100 million budget — high for an Illumination film — into a staggering $678 million worldwide in just two weekends. In North America, its $92.5 million second weekend is the highest ever recorded by an animated film, and with two more weekends without any tentpole competition and a release in Korea and Japan still to come, Mario will almost assuredly become the 11th animated movie in history and the first since the pandemic began to gross $1 billion worldwide.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

