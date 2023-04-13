guardians-of-the-galaxy-3-chris-pratt-pom-klementieff

Marvel Studios

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Sets Course for $125 Million-Plus Opening in Early Box Office Projections

by | April 13, 2023 @ 1:14 PM

James Gunn’s Marvel swan song is on track to trump his 2014 debut but come in below the $146.5 million opening of ”Vol. 2“

The first round of box office projections for Marvel Studios’ “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” have James Gunn’s final film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe earning an opening weekend of at least $125 million-$130 million.

It’s worth noting that early box office projections, which are released by trackers three weeks before a film’s premiere, can differ greatly from the pre-release projections just before the film hits theaters, whether it be due to the success or failure of a film’s marketing, how early social media buzz and critics reviews affects audience interest, and other factors.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Did Disney Buy a Dud With Fox? The $71 Billion Deal Is Weighing Bob Iger Down

‘CNN This Morning’ Is the Network’s Lowest-Rated Morning Show in a Decade
80 for Brady

’80 for Brady’ Marks a New Wave of Experiments With Movie Ticket Prices

Bob Iger Calls for Disney’s Return to the Office – But Will Hollywood’s Remote Workers Listen?
Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren in "1923"

Thanks to ‘1923’ and Taylor Sheridan, Paramount+ Leads Streaming Pack in Q1 | Chart
HBO chief Casey Bloys speaks at a 2020 WarnerMedia investor presentation.

Warner Bros. Discovery Wants to Compete for Kids and Families – and HBO Was in the Way | Analysis
Kiefer Sutherland as John Weir of the Paramount+ series "Rabbit Hole."

Paramount+’s ‘Rabbit Hole’ Hops Up the List of Most-Watched New Shows | Chart
renfield-nicolas-cage-dracula

‘Renfield,’ ‘Pope’s Exorcist’ Seek to Draw Horror Fans to Theaters in Mario’s Shadow
Images from video game movies like 'Super Mario Bros.,' 'Sonic the Hedgehog 2,' 'Uncharted,' 'Rampage' and 'Pokémon: Detective Pikachu'

For Hollywood, Video Games Are the New Comic Books
The Mandalorian Season 3 5

‘The Mandalorian’ Isn’t Getting the Attention It Usually Gets – but That’s Probably OK With Disney+ | Charts
warner-bros-discovery-earnings-preview

What’s at Stake as Warner Bros. Discovery Is Set to Reveal Its New Streaming Plan | Analysis
Super-Mario-Bros

‘Super Mario Bros.’ Proves That Universal Has a Box Office Gold Mine With Nintendo