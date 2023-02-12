Marvel Studios released a new trailer for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” during the Super Bowl, teasing the final chapter of the story of the MCU’s intergalactic ragtag family of superheroes.

Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, written and directed by @JamesGunn. Only in theaters May 5. #GotGVol3 pic.twitter.com/om9djRFKQ1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) February 12, 2023

The new trailer, which you can watch above, puts the spotlight on the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), the unethical scientist responsible for turning an innocent raccoon into the gun-wielding Rocket through painful surgery and genetic manipulation. We even see Rocket get marked with the experiment tag “89P13.”

“He didn’t want to make things perfect,” bemoans Rocket. “He just hated things the way they are.”

Writer-director James Gunn, who is bringing his time with Marvel to an end as he prepares to launch a rebooted DC Universe, has said that “Vol. 3” will mark the end of the Guardians of the Galaxy in its current iteration. Dave Bautista has also said that this will be his last film as Drax the Destroyer. Whether this means that Drax and possibly other Guardians will be killed off by the end of the film remains to be seen.

“Guardians Vol. 3” will also reveal what has happened to Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who in “Avengers: Infinity War” was killed by Thanos as a sacrifice to receive one of the Infinity Stones. The Gamora now running around is from an alternate timeline shown in “Avengers: Endgame,” one who never met the other Guardians and who remains a cold, distrustful killer, or as Quill says in the trailer, “a total dick.”

It is clear in the trailer that this Gamora wants nothing to do with Quill, but she suggests that the woman Quill once knew looks like someone else: her former step-sister Nebula (Karen Gillan). Is that a gag, or a potential new Marvel romance?

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” also stars Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Will Poulter, Elizabeth Debicki, Sylvester Stallone and Maria Bakalova. The film hits theaters on May 5.

