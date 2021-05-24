Get Adequately Creeped Out by ‘Evil’ Season 2 Teaser Trailer (Video)

Wait until the kids go to bed to dive back into Robert and Michelle King’s “Evil,” which for its second season is now a Paramount+ original. Season 1 aired on CBS.

Since it will be dark outside (as established by our advice on timing), we recommend turning on every single interior light first. And then maybe carve out some time for a light-hearted comedy episode or two before you actually turn in for the night.

What we’re saying is this one is fully creepy.

Late Sunday night, Paramount+, which you may or may not have heard consists of a “mountain of entertainment,” revealed the teaser trailer for Season 2 of The Kings’ streaming thriller. The music alone would be the most haunting thing you heard today — and then the visuals join it.

The teaser trailer also unveils the sophomore season’s premiere date of June 20.

Watch the teaser trailer via the video above. There’s some demonic stuff in there — and literal monsters — though somehow Michael Emerson (“Lost”) comes across as the wickedest creature?

Robert and Michelle King are the husband-and-wife team behind “The Good Wife” and “The Good Fight.” “Evil” strikes a pretty different tone.

“Evil” is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church’s backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work.

The series, which moved from CBS to Paramount+ alongside “SEAL Team,” stars Emerson, Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. EVIL is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. The Kings, Liz Glotzer and Rockne S. O’Bannon are executive producers.