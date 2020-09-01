Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman Hit the Road Again in Trailer for Apple’s ‘Long Way Up’ (Video)

Apple shared the first trailer for “Long Way Up,” the third entry in the “Long Way” series documenting the cross-country motorcycle rides of Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman.
“Long Way Up,” an 11-episode docuseries, reunites McGregor and Boorman for an expedition from the southern-most tip of Argentina up through Los Angeles. The trip covers 13,000 miles over 100 days entirely on electric Harley-Davidson motorcycles.
The first three episodes premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, Sept. 18, with the rest of the series rolling out weekly thereafter.
The series was created and executive produced by McGregor and Boorman, along with their longtime collaborators, directors David Alexanian and Russ Malkin.
McGregor and Boorman’s relationship with Alexanian and Malkin began with 2004’s “Long Way Round,” documenting the duo’s motorcycle journey from London to New York City. The seven-episode series aired on Sky 1 in the U.K. They later reunited for 2007’s “Long Way Down,” which took them from Scotland to Cape Town, South Africa.
