Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke to Star in ‘Raymond and Ray’ for Apple

“Raymond and Ray,” a new dramatic feature starring Ewan McGregor and Ethan Hawke, has landed at Apple Studios, the company announced on Monday.

“Raymond and Ray” follows half-brothers Raymond (McGregor) and Ray (Hawke) who reinvent themselves following their terrible father’s funeral.

Written and directed by Rodrigo Garcia, the film will be produced by Academy Award-winner Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma,” “Gravity”), Bonnie Curtis (“Saving Private Ryan,” “Albert Nobbs”) and Julie Lynn (“Albert Nobbs,” “To The Bone”), who will produce through Mockingbird Pictures. Gabriela Rodriguez and Shea Kammer will executive produce.

Hawke recently starred in “The Forever Purge” and will next be seen in “The Guilty,” “The Black Phone” and “The Northman,” as well as the TV series “Moon Knight.” He is represented by CAA and MGMT Entertainment. McGregor most recently starred in “Birds of Prey” and “The Birthday Cake,” and will next be seen in the TV series “Obi-Wan Kenobi,” and the film “Pinocchio.” He is represented by UTA and Narrative.

Garcia most recently wrote, produced and directed “Four Good Days” starring Mila Kunis and Glenn Close. He is represented by WME.

“Raymond and Ray” joins the lineup of Apple Original Films which currently includes “CODA,” and the upcoming “Emancipation” from Antoine Fuqua, Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “Finch” starring Tom Hanks.