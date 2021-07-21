‘Ex-Rated’ Trailer: Andy Cohen Helps Singles Become Their Best Selves – With Their Exes’ Input (Video)

Peacock has dropped the wild-looking trailer for “Ex-Rated,” a social experiment-style series hosted by “Watch What Happens Live”‘s Andy Cohen.

The unscripted series is inspired by the growing trend of adult singles who send out “exit surveys” to previous romantic partners — serious ones and casual hookups alike — in an effort to figure out why their relationship didn’t last.

The trailer — which you can watch here or via the video above — is, in true Cohen fashion, boundary-less. It features people of all ages and backgrounds in their most vulnerable state, facing candid feedback from their exes on everything from their personality to their oral sex performance to their capacity to communicate. The singles then work on fixing their own shortcomings, whether it be basic communication or their willingness to cuddle.

“Ex-Rated” also features Shan Boodram, a certified intimacy educator, dating coach and relationship expert, as she helps the singles improve as potential partners.

“Ex-Rated” is a new format created and developed by BBC Studios’ Los Angeles production arm and Mighty Productions, and is produced by BBC Studios. Eric Pankowski serves as showrunner and executive producer. Ryan O’Dowd executive produces for BBC Studios, and Lynn Sutcliffe and Hugh Rycoft executive produce for Mighty Productions. Cohen also serves as executive producer for the new series.

The Peacock Original launches Aug. 12 on the streamer, with all eight episodes dropping at once.