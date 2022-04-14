Exile and Moxie 88 Team for ‘The Illusionist Club’ Scripted Series (Exclusive)

Exile Content Studio and Moxie 88 are partnering to develop a new scripted television series titled “The Illusionist Club,” Alejandro Uribe, CEO of Exile, and Moxie 88 co-founders Dan Carrillo Levy and Eugenio Villamar, announced on Thursday.

Latino writing duo Carrillo Levy and Villamar created the series. “The Illusionist Club” will tell the story of “Simon Santana, a 13-year-old aspiring card illusionist and sleight-of-hand artist who assembles a ragtag group of suburban teenage magic enthusiasts to solve the mystery of the long-ago disappearance of his grandfather, a famed stage illusionist known as The Great Isaac,” per the studio. “The troupe is quickly swept up into incredible adventures as they discover an underground society that holds the boy’s grandfather responsible for stealing the society’s most guarded treasure, the Book of Secrets.”

Levy and Villamar serve as writers, creators and executive producers on the series.

“We are thrilled to be joining forces with Dan and Eugenio, two hugely talented writer-producers, for what we believe will be a blockbuster coming-of-age action-adventure series with broad audience appeal,” Uribe said in a statement.

“Having grown up with teenage adventure movies like ‘The Goonies’ and being longtime fans of magic and illusion … we are excited by the opportunity to combine both elements into what has been a passion project for us,” Levy and Villamar said in a joint statement. “And the team at Exile, with their great innovative approach to create content, are the perfect partners to join us on this ride.”

Among the writing duo’s latest TV projects is “Coyotes M.C., “a one-hour action-comedy that serves as a star vehicle for one of Mexico’s biggest stars, Omar Chaparro, as his first English language TV series.

The pair is also developing “The Demon,” an original Latino superhero franchise based on the IP and character of legendary Mexican wrestler Blue Demon Jr.

“The Illusionist Club” production team includes EP Eric Bromberg, and Eugenia Esponda, EVP of Development at Moxie 88, who supervised the internal development for the project.

Moxie 88 was founded in 2015 by Villamar and Carrillo Levy. Eugenia Esponda serves as EVP of Development.

Moxie and Villamar/Carrillo Levy are repped by CAA and Inclusion.