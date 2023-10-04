‘The Exorcist: Believer’ Set for $30 Million Box Office Opening

“The Exorcist: Believer” should have a solid start at the box office this weekend, but its potential to succeed “Halloween” as Universal and Blumhouse’s next revived horror franchise will be tested by poor reviews and competition from Taylor Swift’s “Eras” and other upcoming October titles.

David Gordon Green, director of the “Halloween” revival trilogy, returns for this film. It’s set 50 years after the events of William Friedkin’s iconic horror film, with Ellen Burstyn returning as Chris MacNeil, who helps the parents of two young girls who become demonically possessed.