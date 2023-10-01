‘Paw Patrol 2’ Leads Refreshed Box Office With $23 Million Opening

Lionsgate’s ‘Saw X’ opens to $18 million while 20th Century’s “The Creator” takes $14 million

"Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie"

It was unclear heading into the weekend whether Billy the Puppet or superhero puppies would take No. 1 at the box office, but the victory goes to Paramount/Spin Master’s “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” with $23 million earned from 3,989 theaters.

The second feature film based on the hit Nick Jr. series is opening well above the $13.1 million opening of the first day-and-date release “Paw Patrol,” which hit theaters and streaming back in August 2021. With no other major family films coming out in October and strong reception with an A on CinemaScore, “Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” should leg out respectably against its $30 million budget, not to mention make a windfall in merchandising for Paramount.

Lionsgate’s “Saw X” will have to settle for No. 2, but it is still earning a solid $18 million from 3,262 theaters, putting it on the road to profitability against its $13 million budget. On top of that, it is the first film in the nearly 20-year history of “Saw” to earn the “certified fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes with an 85% approval rating from critics.

It’s a big win and a quick rebound for Lionsgate after the misfire of “Expend4bles,” which dropped 69% in its second weekend and has grossed just $13.2 million over 10 days. “Saw X,” on the other hand, should have the word of mouth to leg out through October as a Halloween horror offering, even against competition from Universal’s “The Exorcist: Believer” and “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

The outlook isn’t as bright for Disney/20th Century/New Regency’s “The Creator,” which came into theaters with the largest production budget: $80 million financed by co-producers New Regency and eOne. The sci-fi film opened to $14 million from 3,680 theaters.

Reception for the creator has been generally positive with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 67%, CinemaScore grade of B+, and a PostTrak score of 4/5 from general audiences, but the film still faces a long road to profitability as it has a global opening of $32.3 million with releases in Japan, Korea and Philippines still to come. We will see next weekend whether “The Creator” and its promise of an original sci-fi tale can gain enough buzz with audiences who aren’t hardcore fans of the genre to leg out.

Combined, these three films are providing some much-needed fuel to a box office that was floundering over the past two weeks, with last weekend’s overall total collapsing to 53.6 million. This weekend, overall totals are up 60%, rising to $86 million.

Warner Bros./New Line’s “The Nun II,” is in fourth with $4.6 million, bringing its domestic total to $76.7 million after four weekends.

Outside the top 5, Sony/Black Bear’s “Dumb Money” is underwhelming in its third weekend and first in wide release, grossing just $3.5 million from 2,387 theaters. It’s possible that the floods in New York City that closed around 20 theaters on Friday played a larger impact given the film’s focus on Wall Street, though it has been playing in that city for three weekends.

"Dumb Money"
“Dumb Money” also likely got hampered by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, which prevented the film’s ensemble cast led by Paul Dano and Seth Rogen from promoting the movie and its underdog story of meme traders taking down a hedge fund through the 2021 GameStop stock surge. SAG-AFTRA is returning to negotiations with studios on Monday for the first time since announcing the strike in mid-July.

Regardless, “Dumb Money” has grossed just $7.3 million through three weekends against a budget of $30 million footed by Black Bear Pictures. Sony insiders say the studio believes the film can still leg out similar to director Craig Gillespie’s 2017 film “I, Tonya,” which made $30 million after months in limited release.

