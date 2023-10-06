Even after moving up a week to escape the all-consuming drawing power of Taylor Swift, “The Exorcist: Believer” is thus far holding its own as the key new wide release this weekend. The $30 million-budgeted legacy sequel to the late William Friedkin’s 50-year-old Oscar-nominated blockbuster earned $2.85 million in Thursday preview showings. Barring massive frontloading or unexpected legs, that positions the film for a domestic debut weekend between $25 million and $30 million.

While the film itself cost a reasonable (if high for Blumhouse) $30 million, the overall package deal to nab the rights to the IP went for $400 million.