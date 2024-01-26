Following her Sundance darling and breakout film “The Farewell” starring Awkwafina, director Lulu Wang’s next project adapts “The Expatriates” by Janice Y. K. Lee into a limited series for Prime Video. “Expats” stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo as characters Margaret, Hilary and Mercy — three women connected by a tragic and unthinkable event.

Besides the unspeakable tragedy in the backs of their minds, all three women are expatriates who moved to Hong Kong for different reasons. Hilary and Margaret accompanied their husbands to the city. Mercy sought a way to escape her life in America. Between the three women, themes of belonging, motherhood and privilege are dissected.

Starting Friday, Jan. 26, the six-episode series will roll out on Prime Video, premiering with the first two episodes. Read more about the episode release schedule below:

When Did “Expats” Premiere?

Lulu Wang’s limited drama series arrived Friday, Jan. 26, with a two-episode premiere.

Where Is “Expats” Streaming?

The show will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video.

What time are new episodes out on Prime Video?

New episodes premiere on Fridays at midnight ET, 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays.

How many episodes are in “Expats”?

The limited series clocks in at six episodes, all at least 40 minutes long, and some stretching over an hour. Episode 5 is an extended episode with an hour and a half runtime.

Sarayu Blue in “Expats” (Prime Video)

Here’s the full “Expats” release schedule:

Episode 1: “The Peak” — Friday, January 26

“The Peak” — Friday, January 26 Episode 2: “Mongkok” — Friday, January 26

“Mongkok” — Friday, January 26 Episode 3: Friday, February 2

Friday, February 2 Episode 4: Friday, February 9

Friday, February 9 Episode 5: Friday, February 16

Friday, February 16 Episode 6: Friday, February 23

Who is in the “Expats” cast?

Nicole Kidman as Margaret

Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr

Ji-young Yoo as Mercy

Brian Tee as Clarke

Jack Huston as David Starr

Tiana Gowen as Daisy Woo

Bodhi del Rosario as Philip Woo

Ruby Ruiz as Essie

Amelyn Pardenilla as Puri

Watch the trailer: