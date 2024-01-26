‘Expats’ Episode Release Schedule: When Do New Episodes Air?

The Nicole Kidman-led Prime Video limited series from Lulu Wang tells an intersecting story of women and motherhood

Nicole Kidman in "Expats" (Prime Video)

Following her Sundance darling and breakout film “The Farewell” starring Awkwafina, director Lulu Wang’s next project adapts “The Expatriates” by Janice Y. K. Lee into a limited series for Prime Video. “Expats” stars Nicole Kidman, Sarayu Blue and Ji-young Yoo as characters Margaret, Hilary and Mercy — three women connected by a tragic and unthinkable event. 

Besides the unspeakable tragedy in the backs of their minds, all three women are expatriates who moved to Hong Kong for different reasons. Hilary and Margaret accompanied their husbands to the city. Mercy sought a way to escape her life in America. Between the three women, themes of belonging, motherhood and privilege are dissected.

Starting Friday, Jan. 26, the six-episode series will roll out on Prime Video, premiering with the first two episodes. Read more about the episode release schedule below:

When Did “Expats” Premiere?

Lulu Wang’s limited drama series arrived Friday, Jan. 26, with a two-episode premiere.

Where Is “Expats” Streaming?

The show will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video. 

What time are new episodes out on Prime Video?

New episodes premiere on Fridays at midnight ET, 9 p.m. PT on Thursdays.

How many episodes are in “Expats”?

The limited series clocks in at six episodes, all at least 40 minutes long, and some stretching over an hour. Episode 5 is an extended episode with an hour and a half runtime.

Sarayu Blue in “Expats” (Prime Video)

Here’s the full “Expats” release schedule:

  • Episode 1: “The Peak” — Friday, January 26
  • Episode 2: “Mongkok” — Friday, January 26
  • Episode 3: Friday, February 2
  • Episode 4: Friday, February 9
  • Episode 5: Friday, February 16
  • Episode 6: Friday, February 23

Who is in the “Expats” cast?

  • Nicole Kidman as Margaret
  • Sarayu Blue as Hilary Starr
  • Ji-young Yoo as Mercy
  • Brian Tee as Clarke
  • Jack Huston as David Starr
  • Tiana Gowen as Daisy Woo
  • Bodhi del Rosario as Philip Woo
  • Ruby Ruiz as Essie
  • Amelyn Pardenilla as Puri

Watch the trailer:

