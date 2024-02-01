‘Expats’ Exclusive Clip: Nicole Kidman’s Margaret Ranks Her Pain as ‘So Much Worse Than Anything’ Sarayu Blue’s Hilary ‘Can Imagine’ | Video

Margaret (Nicole Kidman) goes for the jugular when arguing with Hilary Starr (Sarayu Blue) in an exclusive clip from the third episode of Prime Video’s “Expats,” out Friday.

The two women have had very different expatriate experiences in Hong Kong, where they both moved as a result of their husbands’ jobs. While Margaret struggles to cope with the disappearance of her youngest child Gus, Hilary faces obstacle after obstacle in deciding whether or not she wants to become a mother, from adoption to infertility to her husband David’s (Jack Huston) alcoholism.

“All I want is to find Gus,” Margaret tells Hilary in a tense scene from the upcoming episode. “I don’t care about anyone or anything else. I really don’t. I don’t have any space inside me.”

Gus was supposedly kidnapped a year ago at a night market when Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) took her eyes off him briefly to text a friend while she was on trial babysitting the children with Margaret close by.

“We all want to find Gus,” Hilary replies to Margaret, who responds in turn.

“You know, they say pain can’t be ranked, but that’s not true,” she tells Hilary. “My pain is so much worse than anything you can imagine and you’re never going to understand why I do what I do, or feel what I feel because you’re not a mother.”

Hilary stands, stunned, for a few seconds before turning tail and walking through a doorway without so much as another word.

The first two episodes of “Expats,” titled “The Peak” and “Mongkok” premiered on Prime Video last Friday, January 26. Episode 3, “Mid-Levels” arrives Friday, February 1 on the streamer. In addition to Kidman, Blue, Yoo and Huston, the series stars Brian Tee as Margaret’s husband Clarke, Ruby Ruiz as Margaret and Clarke’s helper Essie as well as Amelyn Pardenilla as Hilary’s helper Puri.

