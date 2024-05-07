‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot Sets ABC Premiere With Hosts Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin

The “Get Organized With The Home Edit” stars follow in Ty Pennington’s footsteps after he hosted the original reality series for nine seasons from 2004-2012

Joanna Teplin and Clea Shearer of The Home Edit
John Shearer

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” has been picked up to series by ABC for the 2024-25 season. The latest iteration of the reality TV show will be hosted by The Home Edit’s Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin.

Following in the footsteps of the original series, this reboot of “EM:HE” will see Shearer and Teplin working with a team of builders from Taylor Morrison to craft custom homes – and every meticulous detail in them – for deserving families in need.

Ty Pennington hosted the original series on the network for nine seasons from 2004-2012. An HGTV reboot starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson ran for a single season in 2020.

Like before, expect this reimagining to once again put the spotlight on the participants’ emotional family stories. Per the network’s official announcement, the goal will be to ultimately transform “not only their home, but the way they live.”

Shearer and Teplin are the cofounders of the Home Edit brand. They also hosted the Netflix series “Get Organized With The Home Edit” for two seasons from 2020-22. They have also penned three New York Times bestsellers and created a number of home and organizational products.

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” is produced by Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine in association with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Shyam Balsé serves as showrunner and executive producer along with executive producers Sharon Levy and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Reese Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Cassie Lambert Scalettar from Hello Sunshine; and Molly Sims. 

“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition” will air on ABC in the 2024-25 season with new episodes available to stream the next day on Hulu.

Jacob Bryant

Jacob Bryant has been covering the entertainment industry since 2015. Before joining The Wrap in 2024, he spent three years as a web editor for Variety and another five at Ranker helping to grow the site’s entertainment coverage. He’s also been seen in IGN, Fandom and more.

