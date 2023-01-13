Ezra Miller to Serve One Year Probation, Pay $500 Fine in Vermont Trespassing Case

Flash star Ezra Miller’s legal entanglement in Vermont over stealing liquor has resulted in a plea deal for trespassing. The deal was accepted by a Vermont Superior Court judge, and the actor will have to pay a $500 fine and be under administrative probation for one year, TheWrap has confirmed.

Miller appeared before Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady in Bennington, Vermont, court on Friday to accept the sentencing and conditions of the misdemeanor plea. The actor’s 80-90 day jail sentence was suspended in lieu of probation.

The plea agreement meant Miller had dodged more serious charges. The court dismissed a count of burglary and larceny.

Miller was represented by attorney Lisa B. Shelkrot, Esq. of Langrock, Sperry & Wool, who confirmed in a statement provided to TheWrap, “Ezra Miller pled guilty this morning to a misdemeanor unlawful trespass in Vermont Superior Court and accepted the conditions imposed by the court.”

She added, “Ezra would like to thank the court and the community for their trust and patience throughout this process, and would once again like to acknowledge the love and support they have received from their family and friends, who continue to be a vital presence in their ongoing mental health.”

The embattled star of “The Flash” was facing three counts of burglary, petit larceny and trespassing over the May 1 incident in which he broke into Stamford, Vermont, neighbor Isaac Winokur’s home and stole alcohol.

Miller originally pled not guilty Oct. 17 in the Bennington Superior Court. As The Wrap reported previously, court documents claim that Miller told law enforcement he was friends with the neighbor and was just borrowing some items.

Deadline first reported the news.