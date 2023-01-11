Ezra Miller Reaches Plea Deal in Vermont Felony Burglary Case

Ezra Miller has reached a plea deal in the Vermont Burglary case, three months after pleading not guilty.

If found guilty, Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, would have faced up to 26 years in prison and $2,000 in fines. The embattled “The Flash” actor is expected to change their plea to guilty on Friday, according to NBC.

Representatives for Miller didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

was charged with a felony count of burglary into an occupied dwelling and a minor charge of petit larceny, based on video surveillance showing them entering a neighbor’s home on May 1. According to police, Miller stole three bottles of liquor. The incident occurred on May 1.

Miller pled not guilty Oct. 17 in the Bennington Superior Court. Court documents show that at the time of the incident, Miller told law enforcement they were friends with the homeowner and was simply attempting to borrow cooking ingredients. On May 2, law enforcement found the neighbor’s living room littered with bottles and cigarette butts, and the pantry raided.

Miller previously announced they had entered into treatment for “complex mental health issues” following a string of brushes with the law in Hawaii, Vermont and elsewhere. At the time, Miller apologized, saying, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.”

“I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior,” the statement continued. “I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”