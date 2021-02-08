The Super Bowl trailer for “F9,” the ninth “Fast & Furious” film, showed off one of the film’s wildest stunts yet, which involved a car being pulled through a building on a high-powered magnet into a truck. Director Justin Lin shortly after the spot aired showed some behind the scenes footage of the enormous effort it took just to capture that brief moment — and it wasn’t easy.

Lin said the “4-second shot” in “F9” required eight months of prep work over four days of production and three separate cars destroyed in the process.

“Work from over a hundred of the most dedicated and talented crew. Best job in the world,” Lin said on Twitter on Sunday.

Also Read: Justin Lin to Direct Final 2 'Fast & Furious' Films After Next Year's 'F9'

The video accompanying his tweet shows a car placed on a track while a camera rig follows quickly behind it. The car hurtles through a store window and out the other side of the building in order to then collide with the truck passing by on the parallel road. Lin captures a few other looks at the carnage as well that you won’t see in the movie.

“F9” brings back the cast of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron for the ninth chapter of the “Fast & Furious” saga.

This film centers on Diesel’s Dom Toretto as he now tries to lead a quiet life off the grid with his son, only to be sucked back in to confront the sins of his past. The crew in “F9” now has to stop a world-shattering plot led by a skilled assassin and performance driver, who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother Jakob, played by John Cena now joining the cast.

Also Read: 'Old' Super Bowl Trailer: M Night Shyamalan Goes to the Beach (Video)

Lin is returning to the “Fast” franchise after directing the third, fourth, fifth and sixth films of the series, which helped elevate the franchise from simply a street racing movie to a massive superhero movie on wheels at high speeds. He will also direct the final two films in the series after “F9.”

“F9” was meant to open last year but was pushed back by a full year to summer of 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Check out the new trailer that premiered during the Super Bowl on Sunday above, and check out Lin’s behind the scenes footage below: