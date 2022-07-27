Facebook's ad slump foreboding in streaming-dominated Hollywood (Getty Images)

Why Facebook’s Q2 Ad Slump Should Make Hollywood Nervous | Analysis

by | July 27, 2022 @ 4:57 PM

Major entertainment studios are pinning their streaming success on advertising-tiered platforms — and the tech industry is flashing warning signs

Hollywood should be very nervous about Facebook‘s first-ever drop in revenue in Q2 earnings on Wednesday, a painful benchmark brought on by a steep drop-off in advertising sales as the economy teeters toward a recession.

And studio chiefs should be really nervous about the social media giant’s warning on Wednesday that revenue through September will wane even further, somewhere in the range of $26-$28.5 billion, missing the $30 billion-plus that Wall Street was projecting. There’s a confluence of reasons: consumer are in belt-tightening mode, companies are reigning in advertising spend, and a strong dollar has eroded the value of overseas sales.

Become a member to read more.
Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno

Joe Bel Bruno is TheWrap's Editor at Large, Business. He most recently served as the Founding Editor of the business news site dot.LA. He was previously the Managing Editor of Variety, and served as Deputy Business Editor and later Deputy Entertainment Editor at the Los Angeles Times. Bel Bruno also ran markets coverage for The Wall Street Journal. Before that, he was an award-winning reporter at the Associated Press in New York, and held senior posts in London and New York for Knight Ridder Financial.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

‘The Boys’ Carried Amazon Prime Video in Q2; Will ‘Rings of Power’ Deliver Next? | Charts
Netflix Running With the Devil

Netflix Sets Documentary About Polarizing Software Developer John McAfee, Releases Trailer (Video)

‘Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio’ Trailer Tells a Story You Only ‘Think You Know’ (Video)
Disney+ R-Rated Movies Deadpool

Why Disney+ Has Embraced R-Rated Movies – Even If Parents Don’t Like It | Analysis
virgin-river-gray-man split

‘Virgin River’ Season 4, ‘The Gray Man’ Rush to No. 1 Spots on Netflix Top 10 Lists
Michelle Monaghan (Netflix)

Michelle Monaghan Schemes as Devious Twin Sisters in Trailer for Netflix Drama ‘Echoes’ (Video)
the-gray-man-ryan-gosling

‘The Gray Man’ Sequel and Spinoff in Development at Netflix, Ryan Gosling and Russo Brothers to Return

The Looming Recession: How Much Damage Will it Do in Hollywood?
The Emmys (Getty Images)

Emmy Awards: Is the Television Academy Representing Audience Demand? | Charts

Mike Moon, Netflix Director of Adult Animation, to Depart
kevin-feige-comic-con

In an Emotional Comic-Con Return, Marvel Showed Fans Its Future | Analysis