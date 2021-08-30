Nearly 50 Facebook Groups Promote Livestock Drug Ivermectin, Watchdog Group Says

Facebook hosts almost 50 groups dedicated to promoting, buying and selling livestock deworming medication for use by humans despite the platform’s policy against it, a new Media Matters for America investigation found.

Facebook has policies in place against the spread of medical misinformation, but those seeking tips on buying and using ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19 are able to do so on the social media platform, the watchdog found.

The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have both spoken out against the use of the deworming medication in relation to COVID-19 in humans and Facebook has previously said it removes ads for the drug.

In the 47 groups identified by Media Matters, there are about 65,000 members, some of whom share information on procuring and using ivermectin.

Caleb Wallace, the organizer of the anti-mask “Freedom Rally,” died last week after taking Ivermectin and other unproven remedies to treat his COVID. He was 30 years old.

A representative for Facebook did not immediately return a request for comment on the Media Matters findings, which you can find — with screenshots — here.