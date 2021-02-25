Facebook apologized Thursday and restored a video that showed Rep. Marie Newman displaying a transgender pride flag outside her Congressional office.

“Congresswoman, this plainly should not have happened. We’ve restored this content and you have our sincere apologies,” spokesman Andy Stone said.

Earlier Thursday, Newman tweeted, “Facebook took down our video of me putting up the Transgender flag outside my office and labeled it as ‘hate speech.’ Meanwhile, they’re still allowing Marjorie Taylor Greene’s transphobic video to be posted. Supporting transgender Americans is NOT hate speech.”

The video is restored on Facebook, but the temporary removal was only the latest development in Newman’s hallway-decorating saga.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene hung an anti-trans sign outside her office Wednesday and by Thursday, the blowback had caused her to trend on Twitter, in part because the sign was placed within view of Newman, whose daughter is transgender.

“Our neighbor, @RepMarieNewman, wants to pass the so-called ‘Equality’ Act to destroy women’s rights and religious freedoms. Thought we’d put up ours so she can look at it every time she opens her door,” tweeted the freshman representative from Georgia, mirroring language used by Newman when she posted herself placing the flag outside her office.

Taylor Greene posted a video of herself hanging a sign that said, “There are TWO genders: MALE & FEMALE. ‘Trust the science!'”

She was immediately condemned by everyone from fellow Republican representatives to celebrities like George Takei.