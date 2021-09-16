facebook logo

Getty Images

As Facebook Limits Political Content, News Publishers Brace for Less Vitriol – and Traffic

by | September 16, 2021 @ 6:00 AM

“Facebook has not been a healthy place for political debate, ever,” one publisher says

As Facebook again tweaks its news feed to feature less political content, some publishers have already been positioning their sites to rely less on the platform for traffic. Others are hoping for minimal impact to their traffic as they invest more in Facebook’s other news products.

This latest move by the social giant is a part of its ongoing effort to address the spread of polarizing content and misinformation rampant on the platform — and the issues particularly with breaking news and political coverage. The experiment, which started in February in the U.S., is expanding to additional markets such as Costa Rica, Sweden, Spain and Ireland.

Become a member to read more.

Antoinette Siu

Media and Tech Reporter • antoinette.siu@thewrap.com • Twitter: @antoinettesiu

