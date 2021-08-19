Facebook Pulls US Capitol Bomber Suspect Ray Roseberry’s Account After 30 Minutes of Livestreaming

Social media accounts sharing video of Facebook user Ray Roseberry show him livestreaming in his vehicle saying he has bombs around Washington, D.C.

Facebook says it has since removed Roseberry’s account, but some users are reporting they can still access it.

In his 30-minute livestream on Facebook, Roseberry asks to speak to President Biden and claims he has four other explosives in the area nearby. He said he wants President Biden to resign and that a “revolution is on.”

US Capitol Police are reportedly negotiating with Roseberry, who is in his truck parked between the Library of Congress and the Capitol Building. Social media photos show cash on the ground around his vehicle.



The Capitol Police also said there is an active bomb threat investigation underway and ask people to “avoid the area around the Library of Congress.”

It’s unclear why Roseberry was allowed to livestream after Facebook tightened rules around going live after the Christchurch, New Zealand shootings, in which 51 people were killed at two mosques in March 2019. The company said at the time that it would implement a “one strike” policy that would temporarily restrict user access if the rule was violated. Facebook did not specifically list the offenses covered in that policy, or how long their access would be suspended for violating policies.

