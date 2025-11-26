‘Fackham Hall’ Sets Advanced Screenings Where Guests Are Asked to Dress in British Period Attire | Exclusive

To promote its upcoming British comedy “Fackham Hall,” Bleecker Street and Legion M will be hosting nationwide advance screenings of the film next week, and they are inviting attendees to dress up in “proper” 1930s British attire.

Described as a “Naked Gun”-esque parody of British period dramas like “Downton Abbey,” “Fackham Hall” stars Ben Radcliffe as a pickpocket named Eric who weasels his way into the lives of the aristocratic Davenport family, including forming a forbidden romance with the lady of the house, Rose, played by Thomasin McKenzie.

But when a murder most foul unfolds at Fackham Hall, Eric is framed, and the Davenport’s future hangs in the balance. Katherine Waterston, Emma Laird, Damian Lewis and Tom Felton also star in the film.

Along with a special intro by comedian and co-writer Jimmy Carr, some of the special screenings will have guest appearances by film producer Luke Parker Bowles, the cousin of Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles. While Legion M and Bleecker Street are keeping most of his appearances secret, he will make his first appearance at his home theater, The Playhouse in New Canaan, Connecticut.

“I think this amazingly accurate documentary is a delightful tribute to all the best England has to offer,” said Parker Bowles. “The audience I saw it with laughed nonstop and I can’t wait to hear U.S. audiences roaring just as loudly.”

In addition to the “proper” screenings, “Fackham Hall” will be screened nationwide on Dec. 3 ahead of its official release on Dec. 5. Tickets for the film can be found on Bleecker Street’s website.

Watch the trailer below: