Faith Hill Asks Mississippi Legislature to Change State Flag: Confederate Symbol Doesn’t Represent ‘Mississippi of Today’

Country singer called Confederate emblem in upper left “a direct symbol of terror”

| June 26, 2020 @ 7:27 AM
Faith hill

Getty Images

Country star Faith Hill asked the Mississippi legislature to change the state flag Thursday, saying it no longer represents the “Mississippi of today.”

“To the Mississippi legislature: It’s time to change the state flag. I am a proud MS girl and I love my home state. When I think of Mississippi, I think of my mom and dad, the church I grew up in, high school football, and where I fell in love with music,” tweeted the singer.

She went on, “Now, it is time for the world to meet the Mississippi of today and not the Mississippi of 1894 (when the MS legislature voted on the current flag).”

The canton — or upper left section — of Mississippi’s flag contains a Confederate emblem, and of it, Hill said, “I understand many view the current flag as a symbol of heritage and Southern pride, but we have to realize that this flag is a direct symbol of terror for our black brothers and sisters.”

Her appeal to the Mississippi legislature came the same day fellow country stars The Dixie Chicks dropped the Civil War-era “Dixie” and became just The Chicks. Earlier this month, NASCAR banned the Confederate flag entirely after black race car driver Bubba Wallace spoke up about its history.

Earlier this week, retailer Walmart removed the flag with the emblem from its stores.

See Faith Hill’s tweet below:

