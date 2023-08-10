Mike Flanagan’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Premiere Date, First-Look Images Revealed

Netflix’s “The Fall of the House of Usher,” the latest series from horror staple Mike Flanagan, finally has a release date. The eight-episode limited series will premiere October 12.

Adapted from the short story of the same name by Edgar Allen Poe, this version follows siblings Roderick and Madeline Usher, two “ruthless” forces who have built Fortunato Pharmaceuticals into a massive financial empire. But when secrets from the past come back to haunt them, the members of this powerful family will start to fall all thanks to “a mysterious woman from their youth,” according to a press release for the series.

“It’s bats–t crazy in the best possible way. It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul,” series star and regular Flanagan collaborator Carla Gugino told Tudum in an on-set interview last year.

The series’ expansive cast includes several alum from Flanagan’s other projects including Bruce Greenwood (“Doctor Sleep,” “The Haunting of Hill House”), Carla Gugino (“The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Carl Lumbly (“Doctor Sleep”), Michael Trucco (“Hush,” “Midnight Mass”), T’Nia Miller (“The Haunting of Bly Manor”), Henry Thomas (“Ouija: Origin of Evil,” “Doctor Sleep”), Kyleigh Curran (“Doctor Sleep”), Samantha Sloyan (“Hush,” “Midnight Mass,” “The Midnight Club”), Rahul Kohli (“The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Midnight Mass”), Kate Siegel (“Gerald’s Game,” “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” “Midnight Mass”), Sauriyan Sapkota (“The Midnight Club”), Zach Gilford (“Midnight Mass,” “The Midnight Club”), Katie Parker (“The Haunting of Hill House”), Aya Furukawa (“The Midnight Club”), Matt Biedel (“Midnight Mass”), Ruth Codd (“The Midnight Club”), Annabeth Gish (“Midnight Mass”), Igby Rigney (“The Midnight Club”) and Robert Longstreet (“The Haunting of Hill House”).

Newcomers to Flanagan’s world include Mark Hamill (“Star Wars”), Mary McDonnell (“Dances with Wolves,” “Battlestar Galactica”), Paola Nuñez (“Resident Evil”), Willa Fitzgerald (“Scream,” “Royal Pains”), Malcolm Goodwin (“iZombie”), Crystal Balint (“Prison Break”) and Daniel Jun (“American Gods”).

Flanagan created the series and will direct four episodes alongside Michael Fimognari, who will direct the remaining four. Trevor Macy and Flanagan of Intrepid Pictures will serve as executive producers of the series alongside Emmy Grinwis and Michael Fimognari.

Check out the first “The Fall of the House of Usher” images below.

Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher in “The Fall of the House of Usher” (Photo Credit: Netflix)

The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher, Kate Siegel as Camille L’Espanaye, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher, Matt Biedel as Bill-T Wilson, Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher, Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in episode 101 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher. Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher in episode 101 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Aya Furukawa as Tina, Kate Siegel as Camille L’Espanaye, Igby Rigney as Toby in episode 102 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher. Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher in episode 103 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Daniel Jun as Julius, Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher in episode 102 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Paola Nuñez as Dr. Alessandra Ruiz, T’Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade in episode 105 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher. (L to R) Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher, Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher in episode 105 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher. Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher in episode 106 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher. Carla Gugino as Verna in episode 108 of The Fall of the House of Usher. Cr. Eike Schroter/Netflix © 2023