Broadcast TV networks ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW have unveiled their upcoming slates for the Fall 2022 season, and TheWrap has compiled a list of when all of your favorites — and soon to be new favorites — return.

Fox’s “Monarch,” about the fictional first family of country music, is one of the first new shows out of the gate, premiering Sunday, Sept. 11. While NBC’s first new show debut of the season is the “Quantum Leap” reboot on Sept. 19.

CBS’ Dick Wolf “FBI” trilogy head back on the 20th, while NBC’s #OneChicago returns starting Wednesday, Sept. 21. NBC’s“Law & Order” shows premiere a day later.

The CW is waiting until October for the premiere of most of its shows, and TheWrap has all of those dates in the handy guide below.

Wednesday, Aug. 31

8 PM — “DC’s Stargirl” (The CW)

9 PM — “Wellington Paranormal” (The CW)

Thursday, Sept. 8

8:15 PM — “Sunday Night Football: NFL Kickoff Game (Buffalo Bills vs. Los Angeles Rams)” (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 9

8 PM — “Capital One College Bowl (Back-to-back episodes this night only)” (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 11

8 PM — “Monarch” (Fox)

8:15 PM — “Sunday Night Football (Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys)” (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 16

9 PM — “Dateline NBC” (NBC)

Saturday, Sept. 17

10 PM — “48 Hours” (CBS)

Sunday, Sept. 18

7:30 PM — “60 Minutes” (CBS)

Monday, Sept. 19

8 PM — “The Neighborhood” (CBS)

8 PM — “9-1-1” (Fox)

8 PM — “The Voice” (NBC)

8:30 PM — “Bob Hearts Abishola” (CBS)

9 PM — “NCIS” (CBS)

9 PM — “The Cleaning Lady” (Fox)

10 PM — “NCIS: Hawaii” (CBS)

10 PM — “Quantum Leap” (NBC)

Tuesday, Sept. 20

8 PM — “FBI” (CBS)

8 PM — “The Resident” (Fox)

8 PM — “The Voice” (NBC)

9 PM — “FBI: International” (CBS)

9 PM — “Monarch” (Fox)

10 PM — “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS)

10 PM — “New Amsterdam” (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 21

8 PM — “The Conners” (ABC)

8 PM — “Survivor” (CBS)

8 PM — “The Masked Singer” (Fox)

8 PM — “Chicago Med” (NBC)

8:30 PM — “The Goldbergs” (ABC)

9 PM — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

9 PM — “Lego Masters” (Fox)

9 PM — “Chicago Fire” (NBC)

9:30 PM — “Home Economics” (ABC)

10 PM — “Big Sky” (ABC)

10 PM — “The Amazing Race” (CBS)

10 PM — “Chicago P.D.” (NBC)

Thursday, Sept. 22

8 PM — “Law & Order” (NBC)

9 PM — “Law & Order: SVU” (NBC)

10 PM — “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (NBC)

Friday, Sept. 23

8 PM — “Shark Tank” (ABC)

8 PM (ongoing) — Fox’s WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Fox)

9 PM — “20/20” (ABC)

Saturday, Sept. 24

9 PM — “Dateline Weekend Mystery” (NBC)

10 PM — “SNL Vintage” (NBC)

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 PM — “Celebrity Jeopardy” (ABC)

8 PM — “The Simpsons” (Fox)

8:30 PM — “The Great North” (Fox)

9 PM — “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (ABC)

9 PM — “Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

9:30 PM — “Family Guy” (Fox)

10 PM — “The Rookie” (ABC)

Tuesday, Sept. 27

8 PM — “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC)

9 PM — “La Brea” (NBC)

10 PM — “The Rookie: Feds” (ABC)

Wednesday, Sept. 28

8 PM — “Survivor” (CBS)

9:30 PM — “The Amazing Race” (CBS)

Thursday, Sept. 29

8 PM — “Young Sheldon” (CBS)

8 PM — “Hell’s Kitchen” (Fox)

8:30 PM — “Ghosts” (CBS)

9 PM — “So Help Me Todd” (CBS)

9 PM — “Welcome to Flatch” (Fox)

9:30 PM — “Call Me Kat” (Fox)

10 PM — “CSI: Vegas” (CBS)

Sunday, Oct. 2

7 PM — “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (ABC)

7:30 PM — “60 Minutes” (CBS)

8 PM — “Family Law” (The CW)

8:30 PM — “The Equalizer” (CBS)

9 PM — “Coroner” (The CW)

9:30 PM — “East New York” (CBS)

Monday, Oct. 3

8 PM — “Bachelor in Paradise” (ABC)

10 PM — “The Good Doctor” (ABC)

Wednesday, Oct. 5

8 PM — “Survivor” (CBS)

9 PM — “The Real Love Boat” (CBS)

9 PM — “Kung Fu” (The CW)

10 PM — “The Amazing Race” (CBS)

Thursday, Oct. 6

8 PM – “Station 19” (ABC)

8 PM — “Walker” (The CW)

9 PM — “Grey’s Anatomy” (ABC)

9 PM — “Walker Independence” (The CW)

10 PM — “Alaska Daily” (ABC)

Friday, Oct. 7

8 PM — “S.W.A.T.” (CBS)

8 PM — “IHeart Radio Music Festival” (The CW)

9 PM — “Fire Country” (CBS)

10 PM — “Blue Bloods” (CBS)

Saturday, Oct. 8

8 PM — “IHeart Radio Music Festival” (The CW)

Sunday, Oct. 9

7 PM — “60 Minutes” (CBS)

8 PM — “The Equalizer” (CBS)

9 PM — “East New York” (CBS)

10 PM — “NCIS: Los Angeles” (CBS)

Monday, Oct. 10

8 PM — “All American” (The CW)

9 PM — “All American: Homecoming” (The CW)

Tuesday, Oct. 11

8 PM — “The Winchesters” (The CW)

9 PM — “Professionals” (The CW)

Friday, Oct. 14

8 PM — “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” (The CW)

9 PM — “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” (The CW)

Saturday, Oct. 22

8 PM — “Criss Angel’s Magic with the Stars” (The CW)

9 PM — “World’s Funniest Animals” (The CW)

Friday, Nov. 4

8 PM — “Lopez vs. Lopez” (NBC)

8:30 PM — “Young Rock” (NBC)