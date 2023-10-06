During one of his more infamous presidential campaign boasts, Donald Trump claimed he would get Mexico to pay for a more complete border wall, which of course never happened.

But that didn’t stop him from continuing to make the claim, even as late as 2020.

To get a laugh at Trump’s expense on Thursday, Jimmy Fallon took the news of President Joe Biden’s surprise decision to use Trump-era funds to build 20 more miles of the wall in Texas.

“So more news from the White House,” Fallon said to set up the joke in his “Tonight Show” monologue. “The Biden administration just announced plans to add to Trump’s border wall in Texas. And just to mess with Trump, Mexico is like, ‘We’ll pay for it.’”

Biden’s move to go forward with the building of more of the border wall with Mexico despite his previous condemnations of it is a complicated situation that surfaced as the migration crisis has grown dramatically in scope.

According to The Associated Press, the Biden administration decided to reverse course and waive 26 federal laws in South Texas so 20 more miles of the wall can be built before funding approved in 2019 expired at the end of the year.

“The money was appropriated for the border wall,” Biden said Thursday. “I can’t stop that.”

Watch the full “Tonight Show” monologue at the top of this story.