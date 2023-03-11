Fallon Tells Oscar Nominees to Take Heart: ‘Even if You Don’t Win, Fox News Might Say You Did’ (Video)

On Friday’s “The Tonight Show,” Jimmy Fallon kicked off his monologue by talking about the biggest thing happening over the weekend, the 2023 Oscars. And Fallon managed to find a silver lining for the nominees who’ll lose on Sunday: Maybe Fox News will give them the Donald Trump treatment.

“10 movies are nominated for Best Picture, including ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Avatar 2,’ ‘Elvis,’ and 7 other films that you lied about seeing,” Fallon joked.

Fallon then noted this year will be the third time Jimmy Kimmel hosts the Oscars, and joked that his own father gets them confused and might think it was Fallon.

“That’s right, the Oscars are finally here, just remember for everyone nominated, even if you don’t win, Fox News might say you did,” Fallon said.

Next up, Fallon talked about the possibility that congress might ban TikTok, using a bunch of very funny TikTok videos to illustrate his point. Then he moved on to the news that Donald Trump might be in some serious legal trouble.

“It sounds like former President Donald Trump will likely face criminal charges for his hush money payments to Stormy Daniels,” Fallon continued. “Trump was like, ‘I’ve never regretted 30 seconds more in my life.” Of course Kimmel said this with a pretty spot-on Trump impression.

There’s more, and you can watch the whole monologue at the top of the page right now.